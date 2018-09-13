Pulse.com.gh logo
'Breaking Bad' star Aaron Paul has reportedly been cast in 'Westworld' season 3


  Published:

Aaron Paul, best known for his Emmy-winning role on "Breaking Bad," has reportedly been cast in season three of HBO's "Westworld."

aaron paul jesse pinkman breaking bad play

aaron paul jesse pinkman breaking bad

(AMC)

  • Aaron Paul has been cast in "Westworld" season three as a series regular, according to Deadline.
  • Paul won three Emmys for his portrayal of Jess Pinkman on "Breaking Bad."
  • "Westworld" is nominated for 21 Emmys this year for its second season.

A "Breaking Bad" star is joining "Westworld."

According to Deadline, Aaron Paul has been cast in season three of the HBO sci-fi drama as a series regular.

Paul won three supporting actor Emmys for his role as Jesse Pinkman in AMC's hit drama, "Breaking Bad." Since the show ended in 2013, Paul has had a role in Hulu's "The Path," which ended this year with its third season, and stars in Apple's upcoming anthology series, "Are You Sleeping?"

"Westworld" is nominated for 21 Emmys this year for its second season, including best drama series, best actress Evan Rachel Wood, best actors Jeffrey Wright and Ed Harris, and best supporting actress Thandie Newton.

The 70th Emmys air live on NBC on September 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

