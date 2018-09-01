Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

British Airways has a $13 million flight simulator that taught us how to take off, fly, and land an airplane


Tech British Airways has a $13 million flight simulator that taught us how to take off, fly, and land an airplane

  • Published: , Refreshed:
  • Business Insider spent an hour inside British Airways' Airbus A380 flight simulator.
  • The carrier owns 16 simulators in total, which cost $13 million each.
  • Pilots spend around 50 hours training in a simulator before ever flying a real airplane.

We visited British Airways Technical Block A, which is home to 16 flight simulators making it the biggest flight simulator facility in the UK.

British Airways Captain Claire Bunton taught us how to fly the Airbus A380, which is the biggest commercial airplane in the world. We learned how to take off, fly, and land the giant aircraft.

BA pilots spend around 50 hours inside the simulator as part of their training, but we only spent one hour inside.

See how we did with just one hour of training.

Produced and filmed by David Ibekwe. Additional Camera by Charlie Floyd. Special Thanks to Britsih Airways.

Top Articles

1 Tech How a revolutionary genetic app is changing lives in Ethiopia and Ghanabullet
2 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet
3 Tech A notorious Apple blog may have just published a leaked photo...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

cigarette butts ocean pollution garbage trash
Tech There are more cigarette butts in the world's oceans than any other type of garbage
Apple self driving car
Tech One of Apple’s secretive self-driving cars got in a crash for the first time — but it doesn't seem to be Apple's fault (APPL)
Left to right: Maksim Mikhailov and his team: Daniil Nechaev, Igor Lositsky and Gleb Zagarskikh, as they accept the gold medal at the 2017 World Robot Olympiad.
Tech This 16-year-old invented a robot that can help scientists keep trees and forests healthy
A screenshot of Social Capital's website on August 1, 2018.
Tech One of the hottest VC firms in Silicon Valley has removed the team page from its website after bleeding 7 partners over the summer