Broadcom says there’s a ‘fraudulent’ memo about it circulating among Senators that’s not really from the Pentagon (AVGO)

Broadcom claims that a memo circulating in the Senate calling for a national security review of the Broadcom-CA merger is "fraudulent."

The memo, which hasn't been released, initially appeared to be signed by the Department of Defense. However, the DoD said the memo is "likely fraudulent."

Senator Rand Paul called for a national security review of the $19 billion Broadcom-CA merger during a Wednesday Senate homeland security meeting, but it's unclear if he based this request on the allegedly fraudulent memo.

Broadcom says there is "no basis in fact or law" for a Committee on Foreign Investment review on the merger, as both companies are based in the United States.

The memo, which hasn't been released, was "purported to be signed by the U.S. Department of Defense," Broadcom says, and called for a review citing national security concerns. In a statement to Axios, the DoD said the memo is "likely fraudulent."

Here is Broadcom's full statement:

"We have learned that a fraudulent memo purported to be signed by the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD") is circulating among Senators and members of Congress referencing the possible need for review of Broadcom's acquisition of CA Technologies(NASDAQ: CA) by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States ("CFIUS"). We have been informed by DoD officials that this memo is in fact a forged document." "Broadcom and CA Technologies are both American companies, and there is no basis in fact or law for CFIUS review of our pending transaction. We have received HSR clearance and the approval of CA shareholders, and we have a clear path to completing the transaction in the fourth calendar quarter of 2018."

During a Wednesday Senate hearing on homeland security, Republican senator Rand Paul requested a national security review of the pending $19 billion Broadcom-CA merger. It's currently unclear if Paul based this request on the allegedly fraudulent document.

Broadcom was already blocked from acquiring Qualcomm by President Trump in March over national security concerns, including Broadcom's relationship with Chinese manufacturers. Now, Paul is citing concerns that 60% of electric companies in the country are serviced by companies using systems from CA.

Although Broadcom has moved from Singapore to the United States, Paul said the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States should look into the acquisition.

Here is part of Paul's statement: