BuzzFeed is making another live TV show for Twitter following 'AM to DM'

BuzzFeed is launching another show on Twitter following "AM to DM."

Made in London, weekly show "#What2Watch" will tell viewers what they should be watching on television and online, on services like Netflix.

BuzzFeed is preparing its next live TV show for Twitter following the launch of morning show "AM to DM."

BuzzFeed's UK office will make "#What2Watch" for Twitter, a weekly format that will tell viewers what they should be watching on television and online, on services such as Netflix.

"#What2Watch" will be hosted by Scott Bryan, BuzzFeed's TV editor, and Social Media Editor Dionne Grant. It will be filmed at BuzzFeed's London office, and will be available to watch on Twitter for free around the world.

TV provides one of the "biggest and most vibrant conversations" on Twitter, according to UK Managing Director Dara Nasr, and BuzzFeed will encourage users to join the conversation using the #What2Watch hashtag.

Twitter's internal figures show 69% of users watch traditional TV every day, with 45% viewing at least three hours a day. The company said there have been 32 million tweets about television in 2018.

It's a sign that both BuzzFeed and Twitter are pleased with the progress of "AM to DM," which launched in the US last year and, according to BuzzFeed, reaches more than a million viewers an episode.

BuzzFeed has shown an increasing appetite to open up its newsroom to cameras. The website is also working with Netflix on "Follow This," a series of 15-minute documentaries going behind the scenes, following BuzzFeed reporters.