Check out the flashy, custom Rolls-Royce Dawn that was just delivered to a Google executive


  • Published: , Refreshed:

A top executive at Google picked up his customized Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge at a ceremony during this year’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Benjamin Treynor Sloss is the Vice President of Engineering at Google and noted car enthusiast.

Benjamin Treynor Sloss customized Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge play

Benjamin Treynor Sloss customized Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge

(Rolls Royce Motor Company)

A top Google executive picked up his customized Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge at a ceremony during this year’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Benjamin Treynor Sloss, Vice President of Engineering at Google and noted car connoisseur, received his custom car at a Rolls-Royce Collectors Cocktail Reception on Saturday night when it was presented by Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce.

"The Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge is the most uncompromising expression of open-top luxury in the world, and Ben’s personal vision has demonstrated that Black Badge Rolls-Royces can be some of the most beautiful statements of automotive power on the road today," said Müller-Ötvös, in a statement when presenting the car to Mr. Sloss.

The Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge is a two-door coupe with four usable seats for adults. The Black Badge model line of cars has been consciously advertised and made to appeal to a younger generation of buyers. A standard Rolls-Royce Dawn starts at $335,000.

A view at the customized steering wheel and dashboard. play

A view at the customized steering wheel and dashboard.

(Rolls Royce Motor Company)

Sloss custom designed the car by working with the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Los Gatos dealership and the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective in Goodwood, England. The car's color scheme features a striking yellow about the main bodywork, while being contrasted with a dark navy blue called "Pikes Beak Blue."

The same color scheme extends into the interior of the car, with the leather seats, dashboard, tonneau cover, and rear seat waterfall all in Pikes Peak Blue, while the seat piping, door interiors, and pinstripe applied to the dashboard are all in the bright yellow.

"Our racing cars carry the colors of the flag of Modena in Northern Italy. I wanted to see what Rolls-Royce could do with those same colors," said Mr. Sloss in a statement. "The first time I saw the livery the Rolls-Royce team had created for the Dawn, I burst out with 'O my God, that's unreal – I love it!!' It’s outrageous, it’s over the top... it's perfect. I still grin every time I see it."

A look at the customized leather seats. play

A look at the customized leather seats.

(Rolls Royce Motor Company)

