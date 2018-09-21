Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

China has banned hugely popular game streaming service Twitch


Tech China has banned hugely popular game streaming service Twitch

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Twitch, the hugely popular streaming service, has reportedly been banned in China. The Amazon-owned streaming service has been growing in popularity lately, assisted in part by the popularity of battle royale game "Fortnite."

Twitch has made celebrities out of gamers like Tyler "Ninja" Blevins. play

Twitch has made celebrities out of gamers like Tyler "Ninja" Blevins.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

  • Twitch, the hugely popular streaming service, has been banned in China.
  • The ban came after a spike in popularity, probably caused by users watching an eSports tournament.
  • Some users view the ban as an oppression of free speech, and the Chinese government have recently been tightening control on the gaming industry.

Twitch, the streaming giant famous for launching eSports into the stratosphere, has confirmed that it is now banned in China.

Abacus first reported that Twitch's website was unavailable in mainland China, and that its app had quietly vanished from the Chinese Apple App Store. Twitch confirmed to Business Insider that it has been banned.

Twitch declined to comment on why it had been banned, or whether it had had any prior warning from the Chinese government. Abacus pointed to a recent spike in usership for Twitch, which rocketed to the number three position for free apps after Chinese users tuned in to watch coverage of esports championship the Asian Games, which was not broadcast on state television.

Abacus reports that the ban has enraged Chinese Twitch users, some of whom see the crackdown as oppression of free speech. China has has recently become stricter with the video game industry. The government unexpectedly suspended the approval of new games in August, including Fortnite, sending gaming giant Tencent's stock tumbling by $140 billion. Billions of minutes of "Fortnite" gameplay are watched each month on Twitch, according to internal figures.

Twitch has a massive viewership, with 15 million daily active users worldwide. It has also catapulted video game streamers like Tyler "Ninja" Blevins to fame and fortune, as thousands tune in to watch him play Fortnite.

The esports industry is also exploding, Goldman Sachs valued the market at $500 million in 2016, and expects annual compound growth of 22% over the next three years. China in particular has seen a boom in the esports market, and in August Chinese video-streaming stocks surged.

Top Articles

1 Tech 3 compelling reasons why we haven't found aliens yetbullet
2 Tech Uber drivers in Ghana withdraw services over unfair chargesbullet
3 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech A startup that's helping us better understand the microbes that live in and on each of us is now going to start developing drugs based on those bugs
BlueRock Therapeutics
Tech A startup that wants to regenerate human hearts and brains just announced a new chief financial officer — and it could mean an IPO in 2019
Alphabet executive chairman Eric Schmidt speaks at the 2017 SALT conference in Las Vegas.
Tech Google's ex-CEO Eric Schmidt says the internet will split in two by 2028
Uber is reportedly in talks to buy British startup Deliveroo.
Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today
X
Advertisement