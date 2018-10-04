Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Chris Evans tweets that he's officially wrapped on 'Avengers 4' and hints that he's done playing Captain America


Tech Chris Evans tweets that he's officially wrapped on 'Avengers 4' and hints that he's done playing Captain America

  • Published: , Refreshed:

In a tweet on Thursday, Chris Evans said that he wrapped on production of "Avengers 4" and seemed to hint that it will mark the end of his tenure playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Infinity War Disney final play

Infinity War Disney final

(Disney)

  • Chris Evans sent a tweet out on Thursday announcing that he's officially wrapped on filming for "Avengers 4."
  • His tweet also made it sound like he is done playing Captain America.

It sounds like Chris Evans is hanging up the shield for good.

After playing Captain America for the last eight years in Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor took to Twitter on Thursday to announced that he's officially wrapped on "Avengers 4," the sequel to "Avengers: Infinity War," and was "eternally grateful" to everyone for the memories.

"Playing this role for the last 8 years has been an honor," he wrote. Evans has played the legendary Marvel character since 2011's "Captain America: First Avenger."

Here's his tweet:

Disney did not respond to Business Insider's request for comment on if this is Evans' official retirement from the character, but it sounds like it could be.

Top Articles

1 Tech The 100 coolest people in UK techbullet
2 Tech Elon Musk can help pick his replacement as chairman of Tesla —...bullet
3 Tech Africa's largest mobile phone firm, MTN, is planning to scrap...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

crowded subway
Tech Scientists studied flu cases in more than 600 cities and towns around the US — and found where flu season lasts the longest
null
Tech The rise of Dropbox CEO Drew Houston, who just made the Forbes 400 as one of the richest people in the world
chris larsen
Tech Ripple's Chris Larsen makes Forbes 400 as the world's richest crypto tycoon (XRP)
Apple CEO Tim Cook and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
Tech Apple and Amazon fire back at an explosive report linking them to a giant Chinese microchip hack: It's 'hard to count' the inaccuracies (AAPL, AMZN)
X
Advertisement