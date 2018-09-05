Pulse.com.gh logo
Claire Underwood talks to Frank's grave in new 'House of Cards' teaser from Netflix


New footage from the final season of "House of Cards" teased how the show will deal with Kevin Spacey's Frank Underwood, and features Robin Wright as Claire Underwood speaking to Frank's grave.

frank underwood grave play

frank underwood grave

(Netflix)

  • Netflix revealed a new teaser for the final season of "House of Cards" on Wednesday.
  • Claire Underwood, played by Robin Wright, is addressing Frank Underwood's grave in the clip.
  • "When they bury me, it won't be in my backyard, and when they pay their respects, they'll have to wait in line," she says.
  • The finale season premieres on Netflix November 2.

A new teaser for the final season of "House of Cards" debuted on Wednesday, and it reveals how the final season will deal with Kevin Spacey's character, Frank Underwood.

In the clip, Claire Underwood, played by Robin Wright, is addressing Frank's gravesite before turning to the camera in "House of Cards" fashion. She says, "I'll tell you this though, Francis: When they bury me, it won't be in my backyard, and when they pay their respects, they'll have to wait in line."

The full teaser is below:

Netflix fired Spacey from "House of Cards" after multiple men accused him of sexual misconduct last year. The final season, starring Wright and newcomers Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear, premieres on Netflix November 2.

