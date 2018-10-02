Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Coinbase is an $8 billion company, according to a reported new $500 million funding round


Tech Coinbase is an $8 billion company, according to a reported new $500 million funding round

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Coinbase is closing a deal that values the six-year-old cryptocurrency trading platform at $8 billion, Recode reports.

Brian Armstrong Coinbase play

Brian Armstrong Coinbase
  • Coinbase is reportedly closing a deal that values it at $8 billion
  • It's reportedly raising a $500 million funding round.
  • Coinbase's most recent private valuation was at $1.6 billion, according to investors who contributed to its $100 million funding round last year.

Coinbase is closing a deal that values the six-year-old cryptocurrency trading platform at $8 billion, Recode reports. According to Recode's sources the company is raising a $500 million funding round that will likely include existing investors and a new investment from hedge fund Tiger Global.

Coinbase, which provides one of the leading platforms to exchange cryptocurrencies like ethereum, bitcoin, and litecoin, was most recently valued at $1.6 billion with a $100 million funding round in August 2017. Despite the dramatic dip in value in some of the platform's cryptocurrency offerings this year, Coinbase was reportedly profitable in 2018.

The company has emerged as one of the most prolific acquirers in the crypto sector, with a string of deals designed to bolster its services and fulfill its ambition of creating a one-stop shop that brings crypto to the masses. So far, most of Coinbase's acquisitions have been relatively small, but a hefty new round of funding could give it significant firepower on the M&A front.

At $8 billion, the cryptocurrency platform would be among one of the highest privately valued companies in the US. Coinbase declined to comment on the matter.

Top Articles

1 Tech Facebook's latest data blunder is mind-blowingly bad and users...bullet
2 Falcon 900 EX EASY Ghana's presidential jet is one of the priciest in...bullet
3 Tech Africa's largest mobile phone firm, MTN, is planning to scrap...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Foursquare CEO, Jeff Glueck
Tech Here's why the world's largest property owner is investing in Foursquare's new $33 million funding round
If you're not sure how else you want to get your workout in, at least go for a walk — it can do a lot of good.
Tech How much you should walk in a week to see a major improvement to your health
null
Tech What activated charcoal actually does to your body
Only half of children today earn more than their parents did.
Tech Striking maps show how race keeps kids from climbing the economic ladder across the US
X
Advertisement