Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Conservative Facebook employees are organizing to attack the liberal company's 'intolerant' culture (FB)


Tech Conservative Facebook employees are organizing to attack the liberal company's 'intolerant' culture (FB)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Silicon Valley is famously liberal — but not everyone agrees with it.

facebook ceo mark zuckerberg play

facebook ceo mark zuckerberg
  • Conservative Facebook employees are reportedly complaining internally about the company's "intolerant" liberal culture.
  • According to The New York Times, more than 100 have joined the internal group "FB'ers for Political Diversity."
  • Facebook has grappled with dissenting conservative employees before, and banned an anonymous group used by them in 2016.


More than 100 politically conservative Facebook employees have formed a new internal group to complain that the famously liberal company is "intolerant" of opposing political thought, according to a report from The New York Times on Tuesday.

The new group, "FB'ers for Political Diversity," was reportedly created in the last week, and came after senior Facebook engineer Brian Amerige wrote in an internal post viewable only by company employees that "we are a political monoculture that's intolerant of different views ... we claim to welcome all perspectives, but are quick to attack — often in mobs — anyone who presents a view that appears to be in opposition to left-leaning ideology."

Amerige and Facebook did not immediately respond to Business Insider's requests for comment.

Silicon Valley, the heart of the American tech industry, is largely liberal, and has been fraught with allegations of bias in Trump's America.

In July 2017, Google found itself at the centre of a political firestorm after engineer James Damore wrote an internal post decrying what he characterised as "Google's Ideological Echo Chamber," in which he attacked the company's diversity efforts. Some conservatives also allege, without proof, that social media firms are deliberately silencing and censoring non-liberal voices on their platforms.

On Tuesday, President Trump accused Google, without providing evidence, of "silencing" conservative news publications in its search results.

Facebook has grappled with how to approach dissent by conservative employees before. As Business Insider previously reported in 2017, a group called "Facebook Anon" where employees could chat anonymously morphed into a hub for conservative, Trump-supporting employees during the 2016 election. It was ultimately shut down in December 2016 as the talk "turned ugly and ... alarmed management."

Do you work at Facebook? Do you know more? Contact this reporter via Signal or WhatsApp at +1 (650) 636-6268 using a non-work phone, email at rprice@businessinsider.com, WeChat at robaeprice, or Twitter DM at @robaeprice. (PR pitches by email only, please.) You can also contact Business Insider securely via SecureDrop.

Now read:

Top Articles

1 Tech The top 10 best smartphone cameras in the world (AAPL)bullet
2 Tech MoneyGram has entered into 5 new countries to expand digital...bullet
3 Tech Google Launchpad Accelerator in Africa has kicked off its...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Donald Trump.
Tech Trump has accused Google of rigging search results against him — but here's what actually happens when you search for Trump news on Google (GOOG)
null
Tech It's not just Facebook: Customer confidence in social media companies has deteriorated overall (FB, TWTR)
null
Tech Donald Trump is right about Google — but for the wrong reason (GOOG, GOOGL)
Late Apple Chief Executive Steve Jobs holds the new iPhone at the Apple store in central London, September 18 2007
Tech Apple is now worth over $1 trillion — here are 9 people who were convinced the iPhone would be a major flop (AAPL)