The President of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors, Dr John Amaglo, said the application is also able to help with the monitoring and evaluation of the disease situation in the country.

He added that the Institute together with build environment professionals have developed a system that will allow health authorities to easily find densely populated areas where the disease is spreading horizontally.

This will help health officials to restrict entry and exit points and also create makeshift medical facilities to treat the affected people in the community.

Dr John Amaglo, revealed all these when they presented a cheque for GHC50,000 to the Chief of Staff, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei Opare, at the Jubilee House.

He added that they are working closely with the technical team on COVID-19 and would soon make a presentation on the next step towards the adoption of the systems. He said, “if the systems were adopted, we should be ahead of the virus”.

On her part, Mrs Osei Opare said she was grateful to them and other companies that have contributed towards the fight against the pandemic.

She said the systems developed by the Institution of Surveyors would go a long way to help if adopted adding that the President was working tirelessly to ensure that spread of the disease was curtailed.

She said, “contact tracing was laborious and therefore the app that has been developed and any other invention would help a lot and are very welcome.”