'Crazy Rich Asians' author Kevin Kwan could face up to 3 years in prison if he returns to his native Singapore

news

"Crazy Rich Asians" author Kevin Kwan faces up to three years in prison if convicted of draft-dodging in his home country of Singapore.

All men in Singapore are required to serve two years of national service.

Kwan tried to renounce his citizenship from Singapore in 1994, but was rejected.

The film's Singapore premiere happened on Tuesday, but Kwan was not in attendance.

Author Kevin Kwan, who wrote the novel "Crazy Rich Asians" that the hit film is based on, faces arrest if he returns to his home country of Singapore where the novel and film take place.

Kwan has been accused draft-dodging by the government there, and faces up to three years in prison if convicted. All men who are citizens of Singapore are required to serve at least two years of national service in the army, police, or civil defense after they turn 18. Kwan faces up to three years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine for allegedly avoiding his required service.

On Wednesday, the Singapore ministry of defense issued a statement:

"Mr Kevin Kwan failed to register for National Service (NS) in 1990, despite notices and letters sent to his overseas address. He also stayed overseas without a valid exit permit. Mr Kwan is therefore wanted for defaulting on his NS obligations. In 1994, his application and subsequent appeal to renounce his Singapore citizenship without serving NS were rejected. Mr Kwan has committed offences under the Enlistment Act, and is liable to a fine of up to $10,000 and/or imprisonment of up to 3 years upon conviction."

"Crazy Rich Asians" held its Singapore premiere Tuesday, and Kwan was not present.