DC Comics has released its streaming service to the public, and it will feature original TV series and other new material

DC Comics has released its new streaming service, DC Universe. The subscription service costs $7.99 per month or $74.99 annually, and will feature original live action and animated series from the world of DC Comics, along with digital comics and classic TV series and films.

TITANS ROBIN play

TITANS ROBIN

(DC Universe/Warner Bros.)

DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. new streaming service, DC Universe, is now live to the public.

The subscription service costs $7.99 per month or $74.99 annually, and will feature original live action and animated series from the world of DC Comics.

The service's first live-action original series, "Titans," will premiere October 12, with each of its 12 episodes released weekly.

Currently, the service features access to classic TV series and films, a curated selection of digital comic books, a DC-centric encyclopedia, and exclusive merchandise, per a release from Warner Bros.

"DC Universe is not an attempt to be everything to everyone," Jim Lee, CCO of DC Entertainment and a veteran comic book artist, told Business Insider's Travis Clark last month. "It's an attempt to be the most immersive experience for fans of the DC characters and stories."

"We've always been very cognizant that fans want to find our material in a way that's most convenient and find it in the most easily accessible way," Lee continued. "It's always sort of a mandate to look at technology and trends and figure out the best way to deliver content."

Warner Bros. digital networks president Craig Hunegs said in a release on Friday that the service "stands out as a fan-first service in what is quickly becoming a crowded marketplace of consumer choices."

Following "Titans," the service said it will release a number of original series including "Young Justice: Outsiders," "Doom Patrol," "Swamp Thing," "Harley Quinn" and "Stargirl."

Check out the service on its website.

