According to CcHUB, the programme is suitable solutions leveraging on advanced technologies (AI, IoT, Data Science & Extended Reality) in Nigeria and Ghana.

FbStart Accelerator Season 2 will be made up of 12 student and startup teams receiving up to $20,000 in equity-funding, one-on-one mentorship from Facebook & CcHUB, access to corporates, industry experts, $16,000 in product credits and more.

“We are thrilled to be renewing our support to innovators who are building the future of Africa today. By renewing our partnership with Facebook, we would continue to deepen adoption of advanced technologies across Africa and inspire the next generation of innovators to compete globally” Bosun Tijani, Chief Executive Officer/Co-founder, CcHUB.

Interested teams can apply via www.cchubnigeria.com/fbstart, with applications open until July 7, 2019.