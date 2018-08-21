Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Director Danny Boyle has exited the next James Bond movie over 'creative differences'


Tech Director Danny Boyle has exited the next James Bond movie over 'creative differences'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Director Danny Boyle was signed on to direct the 25th movie in the James Bond franchise, but on Tuesday it was announced that Boyle has left the project.

spectre jonathan olley mgm play

spectre jonathan olley mgm

(Jonathan Olley/MGM)

Danny Boyle will not have a James Bond movie on his filmography.

The Oscar-winning director is leaving the next movie in the legendary franchise over creative differences, according to a tweet from the official James Bond account on Tuesday.

"Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25," the tweet read.

Boyle was previously announced as the director of the 25th movie in the 007 franchise, which will once again star Daniel Craig as the iconic secret agent.

The movie, which is currently untitled, has a November 8, 2019 release date. Production is to begin on December 3 of this year.

Prepare for the internet to go crazy with suggestions on who should take over the director reins. And the producers will have to hustle if they want it to make its November 2019 release date.

Business Insider contacted MGM for comment but did not get an immediate response.

Top Articles

1 Tech Big data, machine learning and artificial intelligence from an...bullet
2 Tech The 27 greatest movie franchises of all time, according to criticsbullet
3 Tech Passion Air joins Africa World Airlines as the second operator...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech This chart shows how divided tech workers are over Google's reported new Chinese search engine (GOOG)
Exhaust rises from the East Bend Generating Station, a coal-fired power plant in Kentucky, September 14, 2017.
Tech Trump's new pollution rules would cause hundreds more people to die prematurely each year, compared to the Obama plan it's designed to replace
Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs
Tech The first major basic income trial in the US just announced how it plans to give away free money
Billions
Tech 'Billions' star David Costabile on how he takes care of Wags' signature mustache, and what people yell at him on the street