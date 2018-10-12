Pulse.com.gh logo
Director Ryan Coogler is reportedly returning for the 'Black Panther' sequel


"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler is reportedly returning to helm the sequel. He will begin writing the script next year.

Ryan Coogler play

Ryan Coogler

(Getty)

  • Ryan Coogler has signed on to write and direct the sequel to "Black Panther," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
  • Production will begin either at the end of 2019 or early 2020.

Ryan Coogler has signed on to write and direct the sequel to his massive hit "Black Panther."

The Marvel movie that made over $1.3 billion at the global box office solidified Coogler as one of the top directing talents in Hollywood, as the movie followed the success of his previous hit, "Creed."

Coogler is set to begin writing the sequel to "Black Panther" next year with an eye to begin production in late 2019 or early 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The director is also working on the drama, "Wrong Answer," which will star Michael B. Jordan (who has worked with Coogler previously on "Fruitvale Station," "Creed," and "Black Panther"). Coogler is also the executive producer on the LeBron James-starring "Space Jam" sequel.

