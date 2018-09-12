'Disaster is at the doorstep': Hurricane Florence is churning toward the Carolinas, bringing life-threatening storm surge and rainfall

news

Hurricane Florence is predicted to make landfall on the coast of North or South Carolina late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

The National Hurricane Center warned that it could bring "life-threatening storm surge and rainfall" to the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic states.

Hurricane and storm surge warnings are in effect from the Santee River in South Carolina to Duck, North Carolina.

"Disaster is at the doorstep," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper warned.

A Category 4 hurricane with winds of up to 130 mph is headed for the Carolinas, bringing a risk of life-threatening storm surge and rainfall.

Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall somewhere near the border between North and South Carolina late Thursday night or early Friday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The agency has issued a hurricane warning for the northern coast of South Carolina from the South Santee River up to Duck, North Carolina.

Much of the rest of the Carolina coastline, from the Virginia border down to Edisto Beach, South Carolina is under a storm surge watch, since powerful waves and walls of water are expected to rush inland when the storm arrives, bringing catastrophic flooding. North Carolina's barrier islands, from Cape Fear and Cape Lookout could see the biggest storm surge: between 9 and 13 feet.

"Florence is forecast to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it nears the U.S. coast," the National Hurricane center said on Wednesday morning.

Florence is expected to slow down "considerably" late Thursday and Friday, according to the NHC, meaning it will likely sit over the Carolinas into the weekend, pounding the area near the shore with rain.

"If you've been asked to leave, get out," Brock Long, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said in an Oval Office briefing Tuesday afternoon.

President Donald Trump echoed Long's concern.

"You have to listen to your local authorities," Trump said from the Oval Office. "You have to listen and get out. Because once the storm hits, it's going to be really bad, and almost impossible to get authorities in to help."

Evacuation orders

Florence is located about 485 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, and is moving northwest at 15 mph.

The hurricane could inundate low-lying islands off the coast of North Carolina, like the Outer Banks and other barrier islands, according to the NHC's "cone of probability" forecast. Heavy rain may extend as far inland as Charlotte, North Carolina's largest city, though the severity will depend on the storm's track, according to The Charlotte Observer.

The NHC also said the storm's effects — including rain, high winds, rip currents, and tidal surges — would most likely be felt outside the "cone of probability" and could extend hundreds of miles from the storm's center.

In North Carolina, evacuations have been ordered in Dare County, which includes the Outer Banks, as well as other coastal counties, according to The Observer. The orders affect roughly 250,000 residents.

"Everyone in Dare County is encouraged to evacuate as soon as possible regardless of the established time frames," the county's emergency-management agency said Monday.

In a press conference on Wednesday, North Carolina's governor, Roy Cooper, warned residents: "Disaster is at the doorstep. If you're on the coast there is still time to get out safely."

The storm could leave tens of thousands of buildings flooded and many homes without power for days, he said.

"This may be a marathon, not a sprint," Cooper added.

In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster lifted evacuation orders for three of the state's four coastal counties on Tuesday. Some schools and most offices have been closed in Charleston, the largest city in South Carolina, according to The Post and Courier.

Virginia's governor, Ralph Northam, issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents of the state's low-lying coastal areas as well. Those orders extend to approximately 245,000 people in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Hampton, and the Eastern Shore. Virginia authorities dubbed this area "Zone A" — the highest priority evacuation zone.

"This is a serious storm and it's going to affect the entire state of Virginia," Northam said on Monday evening, per a local NBC affiliate.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm on Monday evening.

The latest Florence forecast

Florence is currently a Category 4 hurricane, meaning it has wind speeds of 130 to 156 mph. The center of the storm is forecasted to move in between Bermuda and the Bahamas on Wednesday and approach the Carolina coast Thursday or Friday.

"This is a life-threatening situation," the National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday morning. "There is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours."

Predicting hurricane paths is a difficult science, and there are still uncertainties about this storm's track. But if predictions hold, Florence's center could make landfall somewhere between Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Bald Head Island, North Carolina. Hurricane Hugo, the last storm of a similar strength to hit the area, was in 1989.

The chart below shows the probability that an area that will see winds of at least 39 mph. The area in purple corresponds to a 90% or higher probability of experiencing those gusts.

Heavy rains are expected

Hurricane Florence is predicted to slow over the Carolinas and Virginia, where rainfall totals could reach 40 inches.

Sluggish or stalled hurricanes — like Hurricane Harvey, which flooded swaths of Houston, Texas, and the Gulf Coast last year — can become even more dangerous as they stick around, pouring rain.

These types of slow-moving hurricanes are becoming more frequent. Recent research from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found that storms had slowed by an average of 10% over land between 1949 and 2016. Over that same period, the average global temperature rose by 0.5 degrees Celsius. (Warmer air can hold more moisture, allowing slower storms to produce heavier rainfall.)

Two other storms are churning in the Atlantic as well.

Tropical Storm Isaac is about 450 miles east of Martinique, with sustained wind speeds of 60 mph. The NHC has issued a tropical storm warning for the islands of Martinique, Dominica, and Guadeloupe.

Hurricane Helene has wind speeds of 90 mph, but is not close enough to land for any watches or warnings to be in effect.

Meanwhile, in the Pacific Ocean, Hurricane Olivia is heading toward Hawaii with 85 mph winds. That storm is predicted to hit the islands on Wednesday morning, according to the NHC.

