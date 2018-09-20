Disney's CEO says there shouldn't be 'two Marvels,' suggesting the X-Men will be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

news

Disney CEO Bob Iger told The Hollywood Reporter that it "makes sense" for Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to oversee the "X-Men" franchise after the Disney/Fox merger.

Iger's comments further suggest that X-Men characters will be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"There shouldn't be two Marvels," Iger said.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has his own vision for Fox's "X-Men" franchise, and it doesn't exactly involve Fox.

Iger revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he'd like Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to oversee the franchise after Disney's acquisition of Fox, but tip-toed around the subject because of what has (or hasn't) been communicated to Fox.

"I think it only makes sense," Iger said. "I want to be careful here because of what's been communicated to the Fox folks, but I think they know. It only makes sense for Marvel to be supervised by one entity. There shouldn't be two Marvels."

It sounds like the possibility of the "X-Men" franchise as we know it continuing is low. Based on Iger's comments, Disney will likely integrate the characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which would reboot the franchise.

Variety reported this week that Disney is developing TV series spinning off of the MCU that would star Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, and characters that haven't been introduced yet. Feige would have a "hands-on role" in the making of them.

A Scarlet Witch TV series suggests that Disney is already thinking of ways it can include X-Men characters into the MCU, as Scarlet Witch is the daughter of X-Men villain Magneto in the comics.

Iger's comments breathe further life into that likelihood. Maybe Wolverine, Storm, Cyclops, and others (or characters we haven't even seen in Fox's films) will soon be fighting side-by-side with the likes of the MCU's Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, and more.