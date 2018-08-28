Pulse.com.gh logo
'Doctor Who' and Netflix's 'The Crown' star Matt Smith is reportedly joining 'Star Wars: Episode IX' to play a 'key role'


Former "Doctor Who" and "The Crown" star Matt Smith has been cast in "Star Wars: Episode IX," according to Variety, in an unknown role.

  • Former "Doctor Who" and "The Crown" star Matt Smith has been cast in next year's "Star Wars: Episode IX," according to Variety.
  • Smith is up for an Emmy this year for his performance as Prince Philip in "The Crown."
  • "Star Wars: Episode IX" comes to theaters December 20, 2019.

Former "Doctor Who" and "The Crown" star Matt Smith is traveling to a galaxy far, far away.

According to Variety, which cites anonymous sources, Smith has been cast in next year's "Star Wars: Episode IX" in a "key role," though it's unknown if he'll be joining the Resistance, the evil First Order, or something else entirely.

Disney did not immediately return a request for comment.

Smith is nominated for an Emmy this year for his role as Prince Philip in the second season of Netflix's "The Crown." He'll be replaced in the third season by Tobias Menzies, which is expected to hit Netflix in 2019.

Smith also portrayed the 11th Doctor in the long-running BBC series "Doctor Who" from 2010 to 2013, so he's no stranger to sci-fi.

Smith would be joining a star-studded cast that includes returning faces Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver, as well as fellow newcomers like Keri Russell.

"Star Wars: Episode IX" comes to theaters December 20, 2019.

