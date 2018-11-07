Pulse.com.gh logo
Dunkin' Donuts revealed the first-ever tiny home to run on coffee grounds, a 275-square-foot structure.

This house runs on Dunkin'. play

This house runs on Dunkin'.

(Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Dunkin' Donuts)

Coffee isn't just meant for powering our mornings — it can now power our homes as well. In October, Dunkin' Donuts revealed the first-ever home to run on coffee, a 275-square-foot structure with a full kitchen, bathroom, and king size bed.

The home was first unveiled in New York City, before being made available to rent in Nahant, Massachusetts, a town just outside Boston.

The home was formerly listed on Airbnb, where reservations immediately filled up. Bookings were limited to two guests, who received unlimited access to coffee — all for the low price of $10 a night.

There's still a chance to see it for yourself, thanks to photos and a 3D tour. Take a look inside.

To come up with a coffee-powered energy system, Dunkin' partnered with Blue Marble Biomaterials, a company that takes wasted resources and converts them to fuel.

(Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Dunkin' Donuts)


Blue Marble took the oil from 65,000 pounds of coffee grounds and converted it into biofuel.

(Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Dunkin' Donuts)

A single gallon of fuel requires around 170 pounds of spent coffee grounds.



In addition to conserving energy, the process prevents coffee grounds from winding up in landfills.

(Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Dunkin' Donuts)

The decomposition of coffee grounds releases methane — a greenhouse gas that's up to 35 times as potent as carbon dioxide.



But there's a caveat: The biofuel blend consists of only 80% coffee oil.

(Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Dunkin' Donuts)

In order to be converted into fuel, the coffee is mixed with 20% alcohol.



The design was executed by New Frontier Tiny Homes, who wanted the exterior to mimic the color of coffee.

(Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Dunkin' Donuts)

The inside is outfitted with slate countertops, walnut floors, and high-end appliances.



Actress Olivia Wilde also contributed to the home's unique aesthetic.

(Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Dunkin' Donuts)


Guests can access the loft bed by climbing up a ladder.

(Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Dunkin' Donuts)


There's also a "coffee nook" for sipping your morning cup.

(Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Dunkin' Donuts)


But perhaps the coolest feature is a retractable wall, which opens out to a cedar deck.

(Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Dunkin' Donuts)


