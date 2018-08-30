EA is donating $1 million to the victims of the Jacksonville shooting

Pulse.com.gh logo
EA games, the gaming company that owns the "Madden" franchise has announced that it has started a tribute fund for the victims of the Jacksonville shooting. It was during a "Madden" tournament that shooter David Katz opened fire on August 26.

  • Electronic Arts, the gaming company that owns the "Madden" franchise, announced it is donating $1 million to the victims of the Jacksonville shooting.
  • It was during a "Madden" tournament on August 26 that shooter David Katz opened fire, killing two people and wounding 10 others.
  • As well as its own donation, EA is setting up a public fund for the victims and will hold a tribute livestream on September 6.


Electronic Arts, the company behind the "Madden" franchise, has announced it is donating $1 million to the victims of the Jacksonville shooting.

David Katz shot and killed Taylor Robertson and Elijah Clayton, and wounded 10 others at a "Madden NFL 19" before fatally shooting himself in Jacksonville, Florida, on August 26.

EA released a statement announcing the donation on Twitter, saying that it has been inspired by the gaming community's outpouring of support for the victims.

"First, we're making a $1 million contribution to support the victims of last Sunday's events," it said. "We're also working to set up a fund where others can contribute alongside our donation." EA said it will release further details on the second fund soon.

"Contributions will go to the victims, including the families of Taylor Robertson, Elijah Clayton, and all those who were affected," it added.

EA also announced it will be hosting a Jacksonville Tribute Livestream on September 6, although it was not specific about what this will involve. Business Insider has contacted EA for more detail.

