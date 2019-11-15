TechCabal will hold the 5th edition of its TownHall series on Edtech & the Future of Work in Lagos on November 29.

The event will showcase the progress (innovations) made on the big problems in the education sector.

Entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers will discuss the impact of technology on education and the ways it is changing the way Africans work.

Technology is changing narrations in every sector and the African education system is not left out. It is in this light that TechCabal is convening key stakeholders, including regulators and government agencies, investors, entrepreneurs, NGOs, social enterprises, and schools at its next Townhall.

Themed, “Edtech & the Future of Work,” the TownHall series will hold on Friday, November 29, 2019, at the Zone Tech Park, Gbagada Lagos, Nigeria.

TechCabal TownHall Edtech event

“Our education sector requires urgent attention and that it is putting mildly. Fortunately, we’ve seen a rise in innovators and entrepreneurs using technology to improve learning outcomes as well as increasing access to education and skills training. This event will see us discussing how these solutions scale quickly to have a huge impact across the continent,” said Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO of Big Cabal Media which owns TechCabal, a publication focused on African innovation and technology.

“Our goal with this townhall is to convene all stakeholders to address the issues limiting the growth of the sector,” he added.

Registration desk at a TC Townhall techcabal

Who are the speakers

Gossy Ukanwoke, Founder, Beni American University

Femi Taiwo, Executive Director, LEAP Africa

Bunmi Lawson, MD/CEO, EdFin

Kola Aina, Founding Partner, Ventures Platform and Chairman, Edu Platforms

Others are:

Seyi Ladejobi, Head Employability, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF)

Tunji Adegbesan, CEO/Founder, GidiMobile

Solape Hammond, SA on SDGs/Investments for Wealth Creation/Employment, Lagos State.

Dayo Koleowo, Partner, Microtraction

Chika Nwobi, Founder, Decagon

Adetunji Adegbesan, Founder/CEO, Gidi Mobile

These speakers alongside other tech leaders will highlight the key imperatives for using technology to transform how African youths learn and acquire skills.

Participation at the TCMobility in Sept 2019 (TechCabal) techcabal

Why you should attend

In its fifth edition, the TechCabal's sector-focused events examine issues across African settings. This edition will examine the education technology sector and prepare Africa's youth for success in a tech-driven world.

The event will feature fireside chats, panel sessions, interactive workshops and product demos aimed at providing deep insights about the sector, the regulatory and infrastructural challenges that exist and what all stakeholders need to do to grow the industry.

TC Mobility event (TechCabal) techcabal

Since 2018, TechCabal has convened the most influential leaders in each sector including Health Tech, Renewable Energy and Mobility though its TC TownHall series in Lagos. In September 2019, the publication also gathered experts, entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers to discuss Africa's mobility revolution.

