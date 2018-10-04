Tech Eli Lilly stock gets bump after results for its mid-stage diabetes drug trial show positive results (LLY)

On Thursday, pharma giant Eli Lilly and Co. announced positive results in a mid-stage trial for its experimental new diabetes drug. The company's stock was up 3% in afternoon trading.