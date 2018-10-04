Pulse.com.gh logo
Eli Lilly stock gets bump after results for its mid-stage diabetes drug trial show positive results (LLY)


On Thursday, pharma giant Eli Lilly and Co. announced positive results in a mid-stage trial for its experimental new diabetes drug. The company's stock was up 3% in afternoon trading.

  • On Thursday, pharma giant Eli Lilly and Co. announced positive results in a mid-stage trial for its experimental new diabetes drug. The company's stock rose 3% on the news.
  • The drug significantly reduced blood sugar levels and promoted weight loss in patients with type 2 diabetes.
  • The late-stage trial for this drug is expected to be completed in 2021.
  • This drug has to potential to boost Lilly's growing portfolio of drugs extending across the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, diabetes, critical care, neuroscience, men’s health and musculoskeletal fields.

