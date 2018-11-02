news

Tesla CEO Elon Musk agrees that Trump "screwed" him after the Tesla CEO joined the White House economic advisory council. Musk left the council in 2017 after Trump pulled the US out of the Paris Climate Accord.

"I did my absolute best," Musk said in a new interview for the Recode Decode podcast.

While he was on the council, Musk defended his decision to join, arguing that he attempted to lobby in favor of immigrants and climate change policy.

Musk has defended this choice in the past — however, this time he admitted that he might have gotten a raw deal.

"I said you shouldn’t go ’cause he was gonna screw you, remember?" Swisher asked.

"Well, you were right," Musk responded.

In the Recode interview, Musk admitted that it was "unlikely" that his efforts on the council would be effective, but it was "worth a shot."

"If I stayed on the councils it would be saying (the Paris Climate Accord) wasn't important, but I think it's super important," Musk said in a 2017, speaking to US governors. "The country needs to keep its word. There's just no way I could stay on after that."

When Swisher asked Musk if he would join the council again, he was unsure.

"I don’t know," Musk said. "Are there councils?"

