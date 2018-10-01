Elon Musk follows 69 accounts on Twitter — here they are

news

Elon Musk's Twitter account has gotten a lot of attention lately.

Musk, who is CEO at both Tesla and SpaceX, uses his Twitter account to share ideas, company announcements, and jokes with his 22 million+ followers.

But some of his tweets recently drew the attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which sued Musk last week for tweeting "false and misleading statements" about taking Tesla private. Musk settled with the SEC over the weekend, after agreeing to resign as Tesla's chairman and pay $20 million from Tesla and $20 million from his own account as a fine to the SEC.

With so much focus around Musk and his Twitter account, we thought it would be interesting to highlight the handful of accounts that he actually follows — there are 69 of them, to be exact.

We're not saying that following the same Twitter accounts means you'll suddenly have the brains or money of Elon Musk, but it certainly can't hurt.

And so, here are all 69 accounts Elon Musk follows on Twitter, as of October 2018:

1. National Geographic, the network dedicated to geography and exploration

2. Yusaku Maezawa, the Japanese billionaire art collector and entrepreneur

3. Teslarati, a website that follows Tesla, SpaceX, and Elon Musk news

4. CleanTechnica, a website dedicated to developments in clean technology

5. MIT Technology Review, MIT's website covering science and technology

6. InsideEVs, a news site about electric vehicles

7. Marc Andreessen, general partner at Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz

8. Wikipedia, the online encyclopedia

9. World of Engineering, which showcases interesting robots, gadgets, and unique feats of engineering

10. BBC Comedy, the British Broadcasting Corporation's studio dedicated to comedy programming

11. Ken Levine, the game developer best known for his work on the "Bioshock" franchise

12. Niche Gamer, a website dedicated to gaming news and reviews

13. Tosca Musk, Elon's younger sister

14. Maye Musk, Elon's mother

15. Lisa Joy Nolan, a co-creator of the HBO show "Westworld"

16. Demis Hassabis, a British entrepreneur, game designer, and AI researcher

17. The Royal Society, the world's oldest scientific academy

18. BBC Breaking News, the BBC's home for developing news

19. GeekWire, a news website dedicated to covering the biggest tech companies in the US

20. George Zachary, a longtime Silicon Valley investor

21. SwiftOnSecurity, a novelty Twitter account that offers commentary on technology through Taylor Swift's voice

22. Tao Lin, an American author and poet

23. Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist and the world's youngest Nobel Prize laureate

24. New Scientist, a UK-based magazine about science and technology

25. CGP Grey, a YouTuber and podcaster

26. Liv Boeree, a British poker player and TV presenter

27. Internet of Shit, a novelty Twitter account that satirizes technology

28. Bill Lee, a Silicon Valley investor

29. Fermat's Library, which develops software for academic papers

30. Slashdot, which features user-submitted news about science and technology

31. Imgur, the online image-sharing service

32. Rick and Morty, the animated sci-fi sitcom on Adult Swim

33. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which builds and operates robotic spacecrafts for NASA

34. Curiosity Rover, the camera-equipped vehicle that's been roaming the planet Mars since August 2012

35. International Space Station, which is a station and research laboratory in low-Earth orbit for five different international space agencies

36. How Things Work, which shows images, videos, and GIFs to demonstrate the inner workings of complex processes

37. The Boring Company, Elon Musk's infrastructure and tunneling company founded in December 2016

38. Kimbal Musk, Elon's younger brother

39. World and Science, which highlights interesting scientific videos, images, and news

40. Hyperloop, Elon Musk's proposed mode of high-speed transportation

41. Medical Xpress, which covers medical and health news and developments

42. South Park, the animated Comedy Central show that satirizes celebrities and culture

43. Tesla Motors Club, a blog operated by Tesla enthusiasts

44. Scientific American, the longest-running monthly magazine in the US that's dedicated to advances in science and technology

45. Kotaku, a news website that covers video games and gaming culture

46. OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research company co-founded by Musk in 2015

47. History In Pictures, which highlights notable historical photographs

48. Plato On Book Tour, the Twitter account operated by author Rebecca Goldstein that shows how Plato might react to 21st century issues

49. NASA, the independent US agency dedicated to space, aerospace, and aeronautics

50. Develop, the UK-based magazine covering video game news

51. The Hacker News, the news website dedicated to cybersecurity and hacking

52. XKCD, a Twitter account that features the webcomic series from Randall Munroe

53. Atlas Obscura, which features travel tips and articles about unique destinations around the world

54. Tim Urban, who operates the blog Wait But Why

55. Rolling Stone, the American magazine and website dedicated to pop culture

56. John Oliver, the comedian and host of HBO's "Last Week Tonight"

57. Phil Plait, the science blogger known as "Bad Astronomer"

58. Techmeme, which highlights notable news in technology

59. Physics arXiv Blog, which offers "an alternate view of new ideas in science"

60. Neuroskeptic, an anonymous science blogger and British neuroscientist

61. Discover Magazine, which covers news in science and technology

62. Phys.org, which covers research and science news

63. TeslaRoadTrip, a fan page for Tesla and electric vehicles

64. The New York Review of Books, which offers articles about literature and current affairs

65. Khan Academy, which offers online lessons for students and materials for teachers

66. 60 Minutes, one of the longest-running news programs on television

67. The New Yorker, the magazine that offers essays, commentary, criticism, and cartoons

68. Tesla, the electric car company that Musk oversees as CEO

69. SpaceX, the space transportation services company that Musk runs as CEO