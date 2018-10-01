Pulse.com.gh logo
Elon Musk follows 69 accounts on Twitter — here they are


Here are all of the accounts Elon Musk sees when he signs onto Twitter.

(Dave Smith/Business Insider)

Elon Musk's Twitter account has gotten a lot of attention lately.

Musk, who is CEO at both Tesla and SpaceX, uses his Twitter account to share ideas, company announcements, and jokes with his 22 million+ followers.

But some of his tweets recently drew the attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which sued Musk last week for tweeting "false and misleading statements" about taking Tesla private. Musk settled with the SEC over the weekend, after agreeing to resign as Tesla's chairman and pay $20 million from Tesla and $20 million from his own account as a fine to the SEC.

With so much focus around Musk and his Twitter account, we thought it would be interesting to highlight the handful of accounts that he actually follows — there are 69 of them, to be exact.

We're not saying that following the same Twitter accounts means you'll suddenly have the brains or money of Elon Musk, but it certainly can't hurt.

And so, here are all 69 accounts Elon Musk follows on Twitter, as of October 2018:

1. National Geographic, the network dedicated to geography and exploration

(Twitter)


2. Yusaku Maezawa, the Japanese billionaire art collector and entrepreneur

(Twitter)


3. Teslarati, a website that follows Tesla, SpaceX, and Elon Musk news

(Twitter)


4. CleanTechnica, a website dedicated to developments in clean technology

(Twitter)


5. MIT Technology Review, MIT's website covering science and technology

(Twitter)


6. InsideEVs, a news site about electric vehicles

(Twitter)


7. Marc Andreessen, general partner at Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz

(Twitter)


8. Wikipedia, the online encyclopedia

(Twitter)


9. World of Engineering, which showcases interesting robots, gadgets, and unique feats of engineering

(Twitter)


10. BBC Comedy, the British Broadcasting Corporation's studio dedicated to comedy programming

(Twitter)


11. Ken Levine, the game developer best known for his work on the "Bioshock" franchise

(Twitter)


12. Niche Gamer, a website dedicated to gaming news and reviews

(Twitter)


13. Tosca Musk, Elon's younger sister

(Twitter)


14. Maye Musk, Elon's mother

(Twitter)


15. Lisa Joy Nolan, a co-creator of the HBO show "Westworld"

(Twitter)


16. Demis Hassabis, a British entrepreneur, game designer, and AI researcher

(Twitter)


17. The Royal Society, the world's oldest scientific academy

(Twitter)


18. BBC Breaking News, the BBC's home for developing news

(Twitter)


19. GeekWire, a news website dedicated to covering the biggest tech companies in the US

(Twitter)


20. George Zachary, a longtime Silicon Valley investor

(Twitter)


21. SwiftOnSecurity, a novelty Twitter account that offers commentary on technology through Taylor Swift's voice

(Twitter)


22. Tao Lin, an American author and poet

(Twitter)


23. Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist and the world's youngest Nobel Prize laureate

(Twitter)


24. New Scientist, a UK-based magazine about science and technology

(Twitter)


25. CGP Grey, a YouTuber and podcaster

(Twitter)


26. Liv Boeree, a British poker player and TV presenter

(Twitter)


27. Internet of Shit, a novelty Twitter account that satirizes technology

(Twitter)


28. Bill Lee, a Silicon Valley investor

(Twitter)


29. Fermat's Library, which develops software for academic papers

(Twitter)


30. Slashdot, which features user-submitted news about science and technology

(Twitter)


31. Imgur, the online image-sharing service

(Twitter)


32. Rick and Morty, the animated sci-fi sitcom on Adult Swim

(Twitter)


33. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which builds and operates robotic spacecrafts for NASA

(Twitter)


34. Curiosity Rover, the camera-equipped vehicle that's been roaming the planet Mars since August 2012

(Twitter)


35. International Space Station, which is a station and research laboratory in low-Earth orbit for five different international space agencies

(Twitter)


36. How Things Work, which shows images, videos, and GIFs to demonstrate the inner workings of complex processes

(Twitter)


37. The Boring Company, Elon Musk's infrastructure and tunneling company founded in December 2016

(Twitter)


38. Kimbal Musk, Elon's younger brother

(Twitter)


39. World and Science, which highlights interesting scientific videos, images, and news

(Twitter)


40. Hyperloop, Elon Musk's proposed mode of high-speed transportation

(Twitter)


41. Medical Xpress, which covers medical and health news and developments

(Twitter)


42. South Park, the animated Comedy Central show that satirizes celebrities and culture

(Twitter)


43. Tesla Motors Club, a blog operated by Tesla enthusiasts

(Twitter)


44. Scientific American, the longest-running monthly magazine in the US that's dedicated to advances in science and technology

(Twitter)


45. Kotaku, a news website that covers video games and gaming culture

(Twitter)


46. OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research company co-founded by Musk in 2015

(Twitter)


47. History In Pictures, which highlights notable historical photographs

(Twitter)


48. Plato On Book Tour, the Twitter account operated by author Rebecca Goldstein that shows how Plato might react to 21st century issues

(Twitter)


49. NASA, the independent US agency dedicated to space, aerospace, and aeronautics

(Twitter)


50. Develop, the UK-based magazine covering video game news

(Twitter)


51. The Hacker News, the news website dedicated to cybersecurity and hacking

(Twitter)


52. XKCD, a Twitter account that features the webcomic series from Randall Munroe

(Twitter)


53. Atlas Obscura, which features travel tips and articles about unique destinations around the world

(Twitter)


54. Tim Urban, who operates the blog Wait But Why

(Twitter)


55. Rolling Stone, the American magazine and website dedicated to pop culture

(Twitter)


56. John Oliver, the comedian and host of HBO's "Last Week Tonight"

(Twitter)


57. Phil Plait, the science blogger known as "Bad Astronomer"

(Twitter)


58. Techmeme, which highlights notable news in technology

(Twitter)


59. Physics arXiv Blog, which offers "an alternate view of new ideas in science"

(Twitter)


60. Neuroskeptic, an anonymous science blogger and British neuroscientist

(Twitter)


61. Discover Magazine, which covers news in science and technology

(Twitter)


62. Phys.org, which covers research and science news

(Twitter)


63. TeslaRoadTrip, a fan page for Tesla and electric vehicles

(Twitter)


64. The New York Review of Books, which offers articles about literature and current affairs

(Twitter)


65. Khan Academy, which offers online lessons for students and materials for teachers

(Twitter)


66. 60 Minutes, one of the longest-running news programs on television

(Twitter)


67. The New Yorker, the magazine that offers essays, commentary, criticism, and cartoons

(Twitter)


68. Tesla, the electric car company that Musk oversees as CEO

(Twitter)


69. SpaceX, the space transportation services company that Musk runs as CEO

(Twitter)


