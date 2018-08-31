Eminem surprise-released a new album, and early reviews from listeners and critics are mixed

news

Eminem surprise-released his tenth studio album, "Kamikaze," late Thursday night, and early reactions from social media users and critics range from highly positive to negative.

On the album, the 45-year-old rapper disses President Trump, Drake, music critics, and a host of young rappers, over a group of beats that largely echo the trap-influenced sound of recent rap.

Eminem tweeted out the release of "Kamikaze" on Thursday night with a caption that read, "Tried not 2 overthink this 1... enjoy," followed by a middle finger emoji.

Most Eminem fans were quick to jump on the album as a return to form for the rapper, following the release of his critically panned 2017 album "Revival."

One critic at Forbes and others on social media were less positive about the project, taking him to task for using homophobic slurs and for the general quality of the music.

Listen to the album below: