Eminem took out a full-page ad to diss music critics who panned his new album

Eminem and his labels took out a printed ad in The Hollywood Reporter's magazine to diss the music critics who panned his latest album, "Kamikaze." The surprise-released "Kamikaze" debuted at No. 1 in 103 countries in August, but it didn't get great reviews.

Eminem. play

Eminem.

(Dave J. Hogan/Getty)

  • Eminem and his labels took out a printed ad in The Hollywood Reporter's magazine to diss the music critics who panned his latest album, "Kamikaze."
  • THR's editorial director, Matt Belloni, tweeted an image of the ad on Thursday and asked if it constituted "the print equivalent of a diss track."
  • The ad has the album's artwork superimposed with text to look like an Oscar-campaign ad, but one that reads, "Not for your consideration!"
  • The surprise-released "Kamikaze" debuted at No. 1 in 103 countries in August, but reviews for it weren't great.

Fresh off a viral YouTube diss track, Eminem is trying his hand at dissing people the old-fashioned way — by taking out full-page ads in print.

Eminem and his labels, Shady Records, Aftermath Entertainment, and Interscope, took out a printed ad in the latest issue of The Hollywood Reporter's magazine to diss the music critics who panned his new album, "Kamikaze."

THR's editorial director, Matt Belloni, tweeted an image of the ad on Thursday with the caption: "Respect to @Eminem and his label for running this very funny ad in @THR magazine. Is this the print equivalent of a diss track?"

The ad has the album's artwork superimposed with text to look like an Oscar-campaign ad, but one that reads "Not for your consideration!"

It features quotes from negative reviews, including one from THR, which called the album "the work of an aging artist trying, and failing, to remain relevant." It notes that "Kamikaze" debuted at No. 1 in 103 countries in August and concludes with the words: "Thanks for the support, a**holes!" (That's also a reference to Eminem's song, "My Name Is.")

Eminem's ad in THR magazine. play

Eminem's ad in THR magazine.

(Twitter/@THRMattBelloni)

"Kamikaze" has a 62% critics rating on Metacritic, an improvement on the 50% rating he scored for his 2017 album "Revival." Eminem also blasted critics of "Revival" in multiple tracks on "Kamikaze."

Listen to "Kamikaze" below:

