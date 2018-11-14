news

Morale at Facebook has plummeted.

According to a new report, Facebook employee's attitudes have dropped massively over the last year, after months of scandals for the Silicon Valley giant.

"It has been a difficult period, but every day we see people pulling together to learn the lessons of the past year and build a stronger company. Everyone at Facebook has a stake in our future and we are heads down shipping great products and protecting the people who use them," a Facebook spokesperson told Business Insider.

Facebook employees aren't too happy.

The Wall Street Journal has obtained the results of an internal survey of employee attitudes — and it reportedly shows that morale has plummeted over the last year.

Back in 2017, 84% of the workforce "said they were optimistic about the company's future," a figure that has since dropped to just 52%. And 72% of employees previously said "Facebook was making the world better" — now it's 53%.

The reported data, which comes from a twice-yearly "pulse" survey run by Facebook, sheds new light on how Facebook's ongoing chain of scandals is reverberating inside the company.

The Silicon Valley tech giant has lurched from one crisis to the next over the last year, from the Cambridge Analytica scandal to Facebook's role in spreading hate speech amid genocide in Myanmar. The company's stock has also slumped in recent months, after the company shocked Wall Street with disappointing earnings and growth targets in the second quarter of 2018.

