Everything we know about the Google Pixel 3

Google's Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones have been leaked several times in the last few months. The Pixel 3 XL is rumored to have a large notch, a big 6.7-inch display, wireless charging, and multiple front-facing cameras. And the smaller Pixel 3 appears to have larger bezels instead of a notch. But, we'll have to wait until October 9th for Google to unveil their new Pixel phones. Following is a transcript of the video.

Google will announce its new Pixel phones on October 9th.

Here’s what Google is expected to show off.

There will be a Pixel 3 and a larger Pixel 3 XL.

The Pixel 3 XL could have a huge notch.

That notch might hide multiple front-facing cameras.

Possibly enabling face unlock, similar to the iPhone X.

But, both phones will be keeping the fingerprint sensor on the back.

Like older Pixel phones, both models are likely to have OLED screens.

The larger XL model might have a 6.7-inch screen and a resolution of 2960x1440.

Making it bigger than Apple’s massive iPhone XS Max.

The smaller Pixel 3 probably won’t have a notch.

But it will feature larger bezels.

And possibly a 5.5-inch display, with a screen resolution of 2160x1080.

Both are rumored to have 4GB of RAM - powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor.

The same processor found in the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Note 9.

Possible storage options include 64GB & 128GB.

They will both have USB-C and fast charging.

And the new Pixel phones are rumored to include wireless charging.

In addition to stereo front-facing speakers.

The Pixel 3 probably won’t bring back the headphone jack.

But, an adapter appears to be included in the box.

Both models will ship with the latest version of Android 9 Pie.

With Android 9, Pixel phones are moving to gesture-based navigation.

Similar to the iPhone X, swiping up from the bottom will show your recent apps.

Prices could be higher than previous Pixels.

Maybe even reaching $999 for the Pixel 3 XL.

Rumored Pixel 3 models have already been spotted in the wild.

But we’ll have to wait until October 9th to see if Google has any surprises in store.