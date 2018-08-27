Everything we think we know about new iPads that Apple could release soon (AAPL)

news

The iPad doesn't sell as many units as its little brother, the iPhone, but it's still a core product for Apple, and tens of millions are sold every year.

It's been over a year since Apple released new iPad Pros in June 2017, so it's about the right time for Apple to update its lineup.

Apple did release a new low-cost iPad, simply called "iPad" this past spring, but the iPad Pro line is where the company adds new features and cutting-edge technology.

There's rumblings that Apple may release its new iPads this fall. The company usually announces new iPhones in September, and sometimes holds a spillover event in October for other products it didn't get to during the iPhone launch.

Here's what we think we know about the new iPads Apple's been working on:

Apple is expected to reduce the size of the bezels around the iPad, enabling more screen in the same size tablet.

This means the current 10.5-inch iPad Pro could stay the same size, but will sport an 11-inch screen.

Source: TF International Securities

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Apple's largest tablet, is likely to merely shrink in overall dimensions, instead of getting a bigger screen. Plus, both iPad Pros will likely get faster processors, too.

Apple is also likely to add Face ID to its iPad lineup. Face ID is the facial recognition camera system currently utilized on the iPhone X.

Some clues have been discovered in Apple's device code pointing to this possibility.

One open question is whether the Face ID camera will cut into the screen, like the notch at the top of the iPhone X.

But there's plenty of space around the bezels to hide a Face ID camera, even if they are smaller than before.

The current 10.5-inch iPad Pro starts at $649 and the larger, 12.9-inch model starts at $799. The update prices will probably be similar. There won't be any new updates to the iPad or the iPad Mini, according to Bloomberg.

Source: Bloomberg

New iPads aren't the only thing that Apple's been working on. Rumors have suggested a busy fall for the Cupertino-based company, with new iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, and potentially even a new MacBook Air being prepared for launch this fall.

