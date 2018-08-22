Everything we think we know about the new 3 iPhones that could come out next month (AAPL)

news

The most common questions most people have about the upcoming iPhone are as follows:

When is it coming out? What's going to be new?

Apple doesn't give release dates or details about upcoming products before they're officially announced. The company usually reveals new features as well as when you can a new product at one of its annual launch events.

But based on previous years, you can predict pretty closely when you can buy the latest iPhone model, and it's coming up soon: September.

And based on analysts and reports, we have an idea what Apple could be launching this fall.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2018 iPhone lineup:

You will almost certainly be able to buy it this September.

Since 2012, Apple has unveiled its latest iPhone in September. Typically, the new iPhone is available to preorder a few days after Apple's announcement.

The current speculation suggests Apple's most likely date for launch is September 13.

Here's the recent history:

2012: iPhone 5 was announced on Wednesday, September 12, and started shipping on Friday, September 21.

2013: iPhone 5S was announced on Wednesday, September 10, and started shipping on Friday, September 20.

2014: iPhone 6 was announced on Tuesday, September 9, and started shipping on Friday, September 19.

2015: iPhone 6S was announced on Wednesday, September 9, and started shipping on Friday, September 25.

2016: iPhone 7 was announced on Wednesday, September 7, and started shipping on September 16.

2017: iPhone 8 and iPhone X were announced together on Tuesday, September 12. The iPhone 8 started shipping on September 22. In a change from previous years, iPhone X started shipping on November 3, almost two months after the announcement.

Reliable analysts and journalists have predicted Apple will release three new iPhones.

The short answer to what to expect from the new iPhones is more Face ID, Apple's facial recognition software that replaced the fingerprint sensor on the iPhone X. Signs are pointing to it becoming a default feature on this year's models.

Apple watchers are expecting three new iPhones this year: One that looks like the iPhone X but with updated components, a super-sized version of the iPhone X, and a less expensive iPhone with an edge-to-edge LCD screen and facial recognition that costs between $649 and $749.

The two higher-end iPhones could be pricey. This year's iPhone X started at $999. A "plus" version could be even more expensive.

That's why Apple is widely predicted to launch a version of the iPhone X that will be closer to $550 or $650.

There will be tradeoffs, though. The lower-end phone will reportedly have an LCD screen, instead of the OLED that's found on the iPhone X, leading to worse display quality. Rumors have also suggested that it could be equipped with a single-lens camera, compared to the double- or even triple-lens cameras on the higher-end iPhones.

Other possible features include dual-SIM functionality, additional battery life, and a faster chip.

There's also been reports that the new iPhones could come with a more advanced charging brick that can fill up the phone's battery faster.

Most of the improvements will come in the phones' new software, though. Apple will release iOS 12 shortly after the launch of its new iPhones.

For more, check out our list of all the best new features in iOS 12.

But if you don't want to use Face ID, and would rather stick with the fingerprint sensor, Apple is likely to keep the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in its lineup — and they could get a $100 discount.

9to5Mac published on Wednesday that there are hints pointing to an "iPhone XX" in Apple code. The placeholder seems to suggest it could be a cheaper version of the iPhone 7, but it's unclear what it is or when it could launch.

Source: 9to5Mac

We don't know what the next iPhones will be called.

iPhone 9? iPhone X2? Your guess is as good as mine.

But you can mark your calendar for September. If you've broken or lost your iPhone, that puts you in a tough spot — you might just want to bite the bullet and buy a new one now. But if you can wait, you can probably get the new model in just a few weeks.