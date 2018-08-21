Everything we think we know about the new AirPods that Apple could announce soon (AAPL)

news

AirPods are one of Apple's most warmly received new products in years.

The tiny wireless earbuds have become more consistently visible in urban areas like New York and San Francisco since they first went on sale in December 2016.

"We're thrilled to see so many customers enjoying AirPods," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in July. "It reminds me of the early days of iPod when I started noticing white earbuds everywhere I went."

That also means it might soon be time for Apple to release a new version of AirPods — let's call them AirPods 2.

Here's what to expect from the new AirPods, based on rumors:

Apple has already announced a new AirPods case that will be able to charge without being plugged in, using wireless charging.

Currently, the AirPods case needs to be plugged in to charge.

Apple has said it will sell the charging case separately, and that it will launch in 2018. The biggest physical difference is a tiny LED.

But that's not the only AirPods rumor that has surfaced. Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has discussed "second-generation AirPods" with changed components.

Source: MacRumors

This second-generation model, which could come out this year, could have the ability to summon the voice assistant Siri without pressing a button.

Source: Bloomberg

There's also another rumor, via Japan, that you might be able to charge your phone from your AirPods case.

Source: Nikkei

They are also likely to have an upgraded chip for Bluetooth.

Apple is also working on a third-generation version of AirPods as well that could be water-resistant, according to Bloomberg. But this version may not come out until 2019, according to the report.

Apple has already made its Apple Watch and iPhones water-resistant. But on a small device like AirPods, it may be a more difficult engineering challenge.

The 2019 AirPods will could also include noise-cancellation features, and could have a higher price than the current $159 MSRP, according to a different Bloomberg report. Apple is also looking into adding a heart-rate monitor to future AirPods.

Source: Bloomberg

If wireless earbuds aren't your thing, you might want to hold out for Apple's rumored "studio-quality" over-ear headphones, which may launch as soon as 2019.

Apple currently makes noise-cancelling headphones under its Beats brand, but this pair could be engineered from the ground-up by Apple.

Source: Bloomberg

We'll see if Apple launches a new version of its AirPods at its annual September event, where it first announced AirPods in 2016.

Apple hasn't announced the date it plans to release new iPhones yet.