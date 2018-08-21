Everything we think we know about the new Apple Watch models that could launch next month (AAPL)

news

For the past two years, Apple has released new Apple Watch models in September alongside new iPhones.

These new Apple Watch models, Series 2 and Series 3 with LTE, kept the same design, but upgraded the wearable's components with a faster chip, a water-resistant case, and cellular support.

If Apple keeps the same pattern, it's likely to introduce new Apple Watch models soon, possibly as soon as the second week in September. Plus, this year it's possible that Apple introduces the first new Apple Watch industrial design since the product line was first revealed in 2014, which would make it the biggest upgrade in over 3 years.

Here's everything we know about the rumored new Apple Watch:

It could be called the Apple Watch Series 4, if Apple sticks with its current naming convention.

The current model, Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE, can be identified by the red dot on the crown.

But it's also a good chance for Apple to change the name of the wearable, because rumor has it it could have a new design with a 15% larger display, according to renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo predicts the new Apple Watch will come in two sizes: one with a 1.57-inch screen and one with a 1.78-inch screen.

Source: KGI Securities

That probably means that Apple is going to shrink the bezels around the Apple Watch screen to fit more display into the same-sized casing.

Another rumor: The Apple Watch could have longer battery life, thanks to a battery with higher capacity.

You can also predict that Apple will introduce new health monitoring sensors on its Watches eventually. It's been working on an EKG sensor as well as blood sugar monitoring that can work without breaking the skin, but it may be be a while before those projects make it into an Apple Watch that you can buy.

Source: Bloomberg and CNBC

There has also been word of an Apple Watch model that doesn't have buttons, but uses the internal motor to simulate clicks instead, making the device more dust- and waterproof. It's unclear whether this is a planned upgrade for this year's Watch, though.

Source: Fast Company

What is likely is that the next Apple Watch will have a faster chip, making features like Siri and fitness tracking faster to launch and smoother to operate.

Recent filings with the Eurasian Economic Commission show six new model numbers. Last year, Apple had eight models to accommodate two sizes, three different case materials, and whether a device had LTE or not. Six could mean that a cellular modem is a default feature in the new models.

Source: Business Insider

And if Apple is launching new Apple Watches, it will probably introduce some cool new bands at the same time. Currently, new Apple Watches costs $330 for the entry-level smaller size, and $359 for the larger one. Expect the new models to be similar in price.