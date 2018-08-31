Everything we think we know about the new Apple Watch models that could launch on September 12 (AAPL)

news

For the past two years, Apple has released new Apple Watch models in September alongside new iPhones.

These new Apple Watch models, Series 2 and Series 3 with LTE, kept the same design but upgraded the wearable 's components with a faster chip, a water-resistant case, and cellular support.

If Apple keeps the same pattern, it's likely to introduce new Apple Watch models at its launch event on its campus scheduled for September 12.

This year it looks likely Apple introduces the first new Apple Watch industrial design since the product line was revealed in 2014, which would make it the biggest upgrade in over three years.

Here's everything we know about the rumored new Apple Watch:

It could be called the Apple Watch Series 4, if Apple sticks with its naming convention.

The latest model, Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE, can be identified by the red dot on the crown.

Apple blog 9to5Mac published a photo on Thursday of what it says is the Apple Watch Series 4, with a bigger screen, smaller bezels, redesigned crown, new gold color and new watch face.

More information on 9to5Mac.

Reliable TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts the new Apple Watch will come in two sizes: one with a 1.57-inch screen, and one with a 1.78-inch screen.

Source: KGI Securities

That plus the leaked picture probably means Apple will shrink the bezels around the Apple Watch screen to fit more display into the same-sized casing.

Another rumor: The Apple Watch could have longer battery life, thanks to a battery with higher capacity.

Apple is also likely to introduce new health-monitoring sensors on its watches eventually. It's been working on an EKG sensor, as well as blood-sugar monitoring that could work without breaking the skin, but it may be a while before those projects make it into an Apple Watch you can buy.

Source: Bloomberg and CNBC

There has also been word of an Apple Watch model that doesn't have buttons but instead uses the internal motor to simulate clicks, making the device more dust- and water-resistant. It's unclear whether this is a planned upgrade for this year's watch though.

Source: Fast Company

What is most likely is that the next Apple Watch will have a faster chip, making features like Siri and fitness-tracking faster to launch and smoother to operate.

Recent filings with the Eurasian Economic Commission show six new model numbers. Last year, Apple had eight models to accommodate two sizes and three case materials, as well as whether or not a device had LTE. Six could mean a cellular modem is a default feature in the new models.

Source: Business Insider

And if Apple is launching new Apple Watches, it will probably introduce some cool new bands at the same time. Old bands will be compatible with the new models, according to Bloomberg. Currently, new Apple Watches cost $330 for the entry-level smaller size and $359 for the larger one. Expect the new models to be similar in price.