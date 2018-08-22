Everything we think we know about the new MacBook that Apple could announce soon (AAPL)

news

Apple will release a new MacBook design later this year, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

What Apple will call the new laptop is still a mystery though, and Bloomberg reports it could be called the MacBook Air or simply the new MacBook, but for now we'll just refer to it as the new MacBook Air.

The MacBook Air has gotten plenty of internal upgrades over the years, but consumers have been looking at the same form factor since 2011. Still, at $999, it's currently the most affordable Mac laptop you can buy.

But all of that could change very soon.

Here's what we're expecting from the new MacBook Air reportedly coming later this year:

Expect a 13-inch display, like the current MacBook Air.

Apple retired the 11-inch MacBook Air in 2016.

The new MacBook Air will reportedly include a higher-resolution Retina display, but it's unclear if it will be the same "Super Retina Display" in the iPhone X.

The MacBook Air is currently the only Apple-made laptop without a Retina display.

The Bloomberg report says the new MacBook Air will have thinner bezels, or borders around the display.

You could probably expect something similar to the Huawei MateBook X Pro, another laptop with razor-thin bezels.

It's still unclear what Apple will name this laptop.

It could be called a MacBook Air, as a true sequel to the 13-inch model that retails for $999, or it could be a successor to the 12-inch MacBook that released in 2015, which starts at $1,299.

Bloomberg said the starting price of the 12-inch MacBook "put it out of reach for some consumers," so it would be reasonable to expect the familiar MacBook Air branding, especially if it has a similar price point.

Expect an announcement before the end of the year — possibly around October. In the years when Apple has announced new Macs in the fall, it has typically done so during October.

Apple will also reportedly introduce a new Mac Mini around the same time as this new laptop, according to Bloomberg.