Everything we think we know about the new MacBook that Apple could announce soon (AAPL)

Apple will release a new MacBook Air later this year, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Expect thinner bezels, a higher resolution "Retina" display, and more.
What Apple will call the new laptop is still a mystery though, and Bloomberg reports it could be called the MacBook Air or simply the new MacBook, but for now we'll just refer to it as the new MacBook Air.
The MacBook Air has gotten plenty of internal upgrades over the years, but consumers have been looking at the same form factor since 2011. Still, at $999, it's currently the most affordable Mac laptop you can buy.
But all of that could change very soon.
Here's what we're expecting from the new MacBook Air reportedly coming later this year:
Apple retired the 11-inch MacBook Air in 2016.
The MacBook Air is currently the only Apple-made laptop without a Retina display.
You could probably expect something similar to the Huawei MateBook X Pro, another laptop with razor-thin bezels.
It could be called a MacBook Air, as a true sequel to the 13-inch model that retails for $999, or it could be a successor to the 12-inch MacBook that released in 2015, which starts at $1,299.
Bloomberg said the starting price of the 12-inch MacBook "put it out of reach for some consumers," so it would be reasonable to expect the familiar MacBook Air branding, especially if it has a similar price point.
Apple will also reportedly introduce a new Mac Mini around the same time as this new laptop, according to Bloomberg.