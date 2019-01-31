Adrian Wood was one of the prominent investors in the Nigeria's 9mobile deal

Wood says he has sue the board of directors of Nigeria's 9mobile for alleged sideline in 9mobile operations

9mobile says Adrian Wood is a minority shareholder.

Adrian Wood, one of the prominent investors in the Nigeria's 9mobile deal has sued the management and board of the company.

In an exclusive chat with Business Insider SSA By Pulse on Thursday, Wood said he has sued the board and management of 9mobile and the matter is pending in a Nigerian court.

“No comments from Teleology for now, upon legal advice.

“There is litigation pending on the matter,” he said when Business Insider asked about his exit and the allegations made by the board of directors.

9mobile board alleged that the former MTN Nigeria chief was unable to make financial commitments during the process.

9mobile says Adrian Wood fails to fulfil obligations during the deal

Three weeks ago, the board of directors of 9mobile described Adrian Wood as a minority stakeholder. The company also said the former MTN chief failed to meet certain obligations during the deal.

Oluseyi Osunsedo, 9mobile corporate officer, had said Wood was not personally present for all the critical presentations made by the consortium during the bid process and failed abjectly with his financing arrangements with Swiss-based UBS Bank.

“In all these failings, other partners in the consortium filled the gap and pushed ahead until the sale was completed,” the statement added.