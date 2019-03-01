Facebook and CcHub hold the first Innovation Showcase Week in the country.

It offers 21 startups the opportunity to unveil their products to corporate executives, multi-nationals, and enterprises.

Each one is a solution to problems in the security, real estate, and other sectors.

Facebook and Co-creation Hub (CcHub) kicked off the first-ever Innovation Showcase Week on Wednesday, February 28, 2019.

Tagged 'ISW 2019', the event by West Africa's first deep tech accelerator showcased the latest transformative technologies set to transform Nigeria's tech ecosystem.

Stressing the need for these new products, Bosun Tijani, CEO and Founder of CcHUB said, "We recognise the urgent need to accelerate innovation support to medium and large corporates who are positioned to secure significant gains for the economy through smart application of technology."

Continuing, he added, "ISW will close the gap between corporates and startups by being an unprecedented platform where industry leaders can experience and adopt homegrown innovations and solutions first hand".

Exhibitions at the innovation showcase week

On the day one of the three-day event, 21 startups took to the stage to showcase their ground-breaking innovations built in Facebook's deep-tech startup program - FBStart Accelerator - and the CcHUB 2018 Incubation program.

Using Data Science, Virtual Reality (VR) and Artificial Intelligence, their products offered solutions to problems in the Healthcare, Agriculture, Mobility, Energy, Education, Safety Training and, Security sectors.

Security-focused startups like Chiniki Guard, SayPeace, Identity Tech, E-Estates, DeepQuest AI and Insyt use AI to demonstrate its promising power.

Products in the Health and Agriculture sectors include Vetsark, Doctoora, Plantheus, TrepLabs, Gricd and Truppr.

Upnepa, Smart Electricity, Hydrolite, Cycles and Lara products fall in the energy and mobility dedicated categories while Quadron VR, Kanji Drive and Project Move use virtual reality to offer real solutions.

Here is a break down of each product:

Quadron VR

Occupational safety training using virtual reality

Founder - Tayo Fasunon

Doctoora

Shared medical facilities for doctors to start medical practices

Founder - Debo Odulana

Plantheus

An app that easily diagnoses crop diseases and proffers solution in real-time

Founder - Atoyebi Faith Toluwanimi

TREP LABS

Low-cost infusion meter for simpler and safer blood transfusion and drip treatment

Founder - Alayande Abdulwaheed Abiola

Gricd

IoT-powered active cooling box for transportation and storage of temperature sensitive items.

Founder - Oghenetega Iortim

Truppr

Fitness programmes as an engagement tool for increased employee wellbeing and productivity

Founder - Roseline Enyenike

Upnepa

Real-time power supply data for communities and remote control of appliances

Founder - Salaudeen Taslim

Cycles

Bicycle-sharing systems for commute, fitness and leisure in estates and universities.

Founder - Soladoye Damilola

Lara

Chatbot for public transit directions in Nigeria and other developing countries.

Founder - Samuel Odeloye

Identity Tech

Customer journey solutions for enterprises

Founder - Olagoke Olubukola

Chiniki Guard

AI for detecting shoplifting and theft in real time.

Founder - Chiniki Guard and Abdulhakim Bashir

and E-Estates

Resident management solution built for estate managers and residents

Founder - Ejinne Collins-Ogbuo

DeepQuestAI

Offline Artificial Intelligence APIs for easy deployment of AI solutions

Founder - Moses Olafenwa

Insyt

Insyt is a social monitoring platform for tracking public perception of your brand in English and Pidgin.

Founder - Ofoedu Frank Ebuka

Findworka

Software products and vetted talents for ambitious founders and companies

Founder - Dele Bakare

Kanji Drive

VR simulator for training new drivers and evaluating skillset of experienced drivers

Founder - Andy

Project Move

VR accessory that allows cheap VR headsets mimic the amazing abilities of high-end VR headsets

Founder - Tade Ajiboye

VetsArk

Mobile app for predicting, preventing and managing disease outbreaks in livestock.

Founder - Dr Kayode Femi

Smart Electricity

Wireless-based charging solutions for mobile gadgets

Founder - Ezeh Livinus

Hydrolite

Instant flashlight powered by water immersion technology

Founder - Promise Amahah

SayPeace

Real-time hate speech analysis and detection on social media

Founder - Salisu Zubairu Gaya

"ISW embodies the innovative spirit that defines the Nigerian startup ecosystem. The products and services launching here by the Facebook and CcHUB supported startups will empower individuals and enterprises to change our world for the better," said Kendra Nnachi, Startup and Developer Programs Manager, Facebook.

The showcase week ends today, Friday, March 1, 2019.