Small and Midsize businesses across Sub-Saharan Africa will now get help on how to build businesses on social media with Small Business Group Operations Centre in Lagos.

The centre will support advertisers across the region through its Advocacy, Community & Education (ACE) programme.

Facebook has partnered with Teleperformance to run the first Operations Centre in Lagos.

To support business growth across social media, Facebook, in partnership with Teleperformance, has announced the opening of its first Small Business Group (SBG) Operations Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

The centre will support English-speaking advertisers across Sub-Saharan Africa through its Advocacy, Community & Education (ACE) programme, which aims to build engaged communities who are growing their businesses, organizations, and communities through social media.

What is in it for SMEs

The SMEs in this programme will have the opportunity to attend online trainings, and for those in Nigeria face-to-face training, that will focus on how to leverage mobile and social media to build brand awareness, increase sales and connect more meaningfully with customers. It will serve as a networking opportunity where SMEs will be invited to join online Facebook Groups, and have the opportunity to learn from Community Managers, share knowledge and expertise.

In a statement made available to Business Insider SSA on Thursday, October 3rd, Janet C. Kemboi, Communications Manager, East Africa at Facebook, said SMEs will receive consultative digital marketing advice from local expert agents, supporting them to find new customers and grow their businesses using Facebook and Instagram. “SMEs who take part in this program will also receive scheduled phone calls with marketing experts to create personalized and localised marketing plans that accelerate the growth and development of their businesses.”

Commenting, Adaora Ikenze, Head of Public Policy, Anglophone West Africa said, “With over 90 million businesses globally using Facebook to find new customers, hire employees and engage with their communities, digital skills and harnessing those skills, is now ever more important. At Facebook, we’re deeply invested in supporting communities like SMBs/SMEs across the country, and our investment with the SBG Operations Centre further highlights our ongoing commitment to Nigeria, as well as the African continent.”

The centre which began operating from mid-July is said to have created full-time jobs for over 35 people.