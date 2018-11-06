news

Denham's office fined Facebook last month for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, and has now referred it to the Irish Data Protection Commissioner over other concerns about data gathering.

Facebook is not even close to getting its house in order on protecting people's privacy, according to the woman who hit the company with a maximum fine for the Cambridge Analytica catastrophe.

The UK's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) fined Facebook £500,000 ($645,000) last month for the Cambridge Analytica data breach, as part of an unprecedented investigation into data misuse in British politics.

Giving evidence to a British parliamentary committee on Tuesday, information commissioner Elizabeth Denham said Facebook has a lot of work to do to improve its privacy processes. She added that regulation is required to ensure the company gets its act together.

Denham said Facebook's advertising business model rubs against privacy laws and the company is part of an ecosystem that has shown a "very disturbing disregard" for the data of British citizens.

"Regulators need to look at the effectiveness of their processes," she told lawmakers of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee. "There's a fundamental tension between the business model, the advertising business model of Facebook, and fundamental rights like protection of privacy."

Denham was speaking as the ICO published at 113-page investigation into the use of data analytics in political campaigns. The report provides a comprehensive account of the Cambridge Analytica breach, which allowed the political consultancy to exploit the data of 87 million Facebook users harvested by developer Dr Aleksandr Kogan.

It also refers Facebook to the Irish Data Protection Commissioner over "ongoing concerns" about the company's "targeting functions and techniques that are used to monitor individuals' browsing habits, interactions and behaviour across the internet."

The Irish Data Protection Commissioner oversees GDPR complaints made against Facebook. The EU's GDPR laws allow data regulators to fine companies up to 4% of their global turnover, which in Facebook's case would be $1.6 billion.

