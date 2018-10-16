Facebook is reportedly building a gadget with a camera that plugs into your TV (FB)

Meet "Ripley," Facebook's secret plan to take over your television.
It sounds like Facebook wants to take over your TV.
Last week, reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong found references in Facebook's code to a mysterious "Ripley" device — and on Tuesday, Cheddar reported that the company is planning a camera device that will plug into customers' television sets.
The report comes after Facebook unveiled the Portal, a video-chat device that people can use to talk with their Facebook friends, and doubles up as an Amazon Alexa-powered smart speaker. "Ripley" sounds like a cross between the Portal and the Chromecast: It'll turn your TV into a giant-sized screen for video chatting and playing videos from the web.
According to Cheddar's sources, Facebook intends to announce it "in the spring of 2019." A Facebook spokesperson did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.
The announcement of Portal comes as Facebook weathers a string of scandals, most recently a hack that exposed the personal data of 30 million users.
It remains unclear, given Facebook's numerous missteps, whether consumers will be willing to trust Facebook to put an always-on microphone and camera in their homes — but the existence of the "Ripley" project suggests Facebook only intends to double down on the strategy from here.
