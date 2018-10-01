Pulse.com.gh logo
Facebook just appointed a 10-year company veteran to replace Kevin Systrom as the head of Instagram (FB)


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Adam Mosseri has been named the new CEO of Instagram. The news comes following the departure of the platform's co-founders last week.

Adam Mosseri play

Adam Mosseri

(Getty)

Instagram has named Adam Mosseri, the current VP of product, to head up the photo sharing platform.

In a blog post Monday afternoon, Instagram said Mosseri would be taking over following the surprise announcement last week that co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger would be departing the company.

The two co-founders left Instagram following growing tensions with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The social media giant acquired Instagram in 2012 for $1 billion.

Mosseri first joined on to Facebook's design team in 2008. In his new role, Mosseri will "oversee all functions of the business and will recruit a new executive team including a head of engineering, head of product and head of operations."

Mosseri had been widely expected to take the reins as he had become one of the key executives on the Instagram team following a broad reorg within Facebook's management structure earlier this year. Interestingly, Mosseri's title is Head of Instagram, whereas Systrom's title was CEO of Instagram, hinting that the photo app could operate less as an autonomous unit of Facebook than in the past.

Instagram's co-founders posted a photo with Mosseri along with the announcement Monday.

"We are thrilled to hand over the reins to a product leader with a strong design background and a focus on craft and simplicity — as well as a deep understanding of the importance of community," Instagram's founders wrote. "These are the values and principles that have been essential to us at Instagram since the day we started, and we’re excited for Adam to carry them forward."

