Facebook just revealed that a huge hack affected 30 million people, and Wall Street doesn't seem to care (FB)

Wall Street gave a collective yawn Friday following Facebook's disclosure that 30 million users were impacted in a hack first disclosed in late September.

Facebook stock was down by less than a percentage point on Friday following the news.

Overall, the company's value is down 7% — or $47 billion — since the hack was first disclosed, though most of that seems to have been as part of a larger market downturn.

Facebook is currently valued at about $440 billion.

Hackers accessed millions of victims' highly sensitive personal data, including locations, relationship information, recent searches, birthdates, and more.

The stock's stability is a sign that Wall Street doesn't expect the hack to have much of an impact on the company's value, or its perception by customers.

In fact, investors didn't pay much mind on Sept. 28, when the company first disclosed that a hack occurred, without confirming details. The stock fell just 2.6% at that time.

