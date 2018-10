news

We got our hands on Google’s new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones. We’ve only spent a limited amount of time with them, but they are definitely going to give the new iPhones a run for their money. With features like Super Res Zoom, Night Sight, a wide-angle selfie lens, and Google Assistant built deep into the phone’s OS, the new Pixels should definitely be considered by anyone looking for a new phone.