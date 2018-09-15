Pulse.com.gh logo
Floating homes that can withstand Category 4 hurricanes will soon become a reality


While the idea of a hurricane-proof home may sound far-fetched, a housing startup called Arkup has created a residence that can withstand rising sea levels and Category 4 hurricanes.

Hydraulic jack-up systems anchor the home during a storm. play

As Hurricane Florence makes it way across the Carolinas, millions of coastal residents have reason to be concerned about the structural integrity of their homes. Already, nearly 300,000 homes and businesses have lost power, and officials are reporting damage to property in Onslow County, North Carolina.

When Hurricane Harvey swept Texas last September, it damaged more than 204,000 homes and apartment buildings. Around the same time, Hurricane Irma destroyed a quarter of the homes in the Florida Keys, according to federal officials.

While the idea of a hurricane-proof home may sound far-fetched, a housing startup called Arkup has created a residence that can withstand rising sea levels and Category 4 hurricanes. The key lies in its hydraulic while lifting it 40 feet above the ocean floor.

Arkup calls the residences "livable yachts" due to their buoyant nature, which allows them to bob with the water. After debuting the designs in 2017, the company teamed up with The Advantaged Yacht Charters & Sales, the oldest yacht charter company in Miami, to make the structures available for rent and purchase. In August, The Advantaged announced that it is accepting charter reservations online.

The residences were designed by architect Koen Olthuis, who has pioneered the concept of the floating home.

The residences were designed by architect Koen Olthuis, who has pioneered the concept of the floating home. play

Each 4,350-square-foot unit contains four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

Each 4,350-square-foot unit contains four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. play

Prices range from $2 million to $3 million.

Prices range from $2 million to $3 million. play

The residences provide 360-degree views of the water.

The residences provide 360-degree views of the water. play

They also have zero emissions and are powered by solar panels on the roof.

They also have zero emissions and are powered by solar panels on the roof. play

Guests can disconnect from sewage lines, thanks to a system that collects, stores, and purifies rainwater.

Guests can disconnect from sewage lines, thanks to a system that collects, stores, and purifies rainwater. play

The units are just as mobile as a typical yacht.

The units are just as mobile as a typical yacht. play

Even as coastal residents become more fearful of rising sea levels, Olthuis wants cities to see water as an asset, not a challenge, to new construction.

Even as coastal residents become more fearful of rising sea levels, Olthuis wants cities to see water as an asset, not a challenge, to new construction. play

