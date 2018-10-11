Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Florida homeowners got a surprise when 4 kittens fell out of their attic after the roof collapsed during Hurricane Michael


Tech Florida homeowners got a surprise when 4 kittens fell out of their attic after the roof collapsed during Hurricane Michael

  • Published: , Refreshed:

ABC News' Rob Marciano showed off four kittens Thursday morning that were rescued after Hurricane Michael hit Panama City, Florida.

ABC's Rob Marciano holds up four kittens that were found hiding in a family's attic during Hurricane Michael. play

ABC's Rob Marciano holds up four kittens that were found hiding in a family's attic during Hurricane Michael.

(ABC News)

  • Thursday morning, ABC News' Rob Marciano showed off four kittens that were rescued after Hurricane Michael hit Panama City, Florida.
  • Marciano said he spoke with a family who rode out the storm.
  • When the storm caused their roof to collapse, the four kittens dropped from the ceiling into their kitchen.
  • The reporter has since been using his social media to find an animal rescue group to help the kittens, who were not with their mother.

While reporting on Hurricane Michael's destruction from Panama City, Florida Thursday morning, ABC News' Rob Marciano showed off four kittens that were rescued from the storm.

He said he spoke to a family who rode out the storm, who found the kittens when their roof collapsed, and the baby felines "fell out of the ceiling and into the kitchen."

"They didn't even know that they were alive up there," Marciano said, adding that the mother cat was not with them.

The family told ABC News that the kittens fell into their kitchen when their roof collapsed during the storm. play

The family told ABC News that the kittens fell into their kitchen when their roof collapsed during the storm.

(ABC News)

"They're cold, they're frightened, they're hungry," Marciano said. "So we just got them, we're going to try to get them a little more comfortable, but oh my — they're so cute."

He later took to Twitter to ask for help in finding the kittens some shelter and food.

"I need to hear from any animal rescue org that's in the storm zone," he wrote. "[These] little buggers need food & shelter ASAP."

Animal rescue organization Best Friends responded with resources for anyone who finds stray animals in the storm's path.

Top Articles

1 Tech Tech gets demolished: The 5 hottest tech stocks just lost $172...bullet
2 Tech Amazon built an AI to hire people, but had to shut it down...bullet
3 Tech Hurricane Michael battered Florida and is moving through...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech All 7 Spider-Man movies, ranked from worst to best — including 'Venom'
null
Tech Next-generation Apple Maps cars have been spotted in Los Angeles (AAPL)
Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow in "Avengers: Infinity War."
Tech Scarlett Johansson will make $15 million for her Black Widow movie — here's how that compares to 5 other Marvel Cinematic Universe stars
venom
Tech What you need to know about the Spider-Man villain who appears in the 'Venom' after-credits scene
X
Advertisement