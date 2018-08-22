Forbes ranked the 10 highest-paid actors in the world, and No. 1 wasn't even in a movie this year

news

George Clooney was the world's highest-paid actor in the last year, according to Forbes.

Clooney took home an industry-leading pre-tax paycheck of $239 million in the calendar year between June 1, 2017 and June 1, 2018, Forbes reported.

Though he didn't appear in a film during that period, Clooney brought in his career-high salary on the strength of the $700 million sale of his tequila brand, Casamigas Tequila, in June 2017.

He was followed on Forbes' list by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Robert Downey Jr., and seven other actors.

Forbes said that its pre-tax earnings estimates are "based on data from Nielsen, ComScore, Box Office Mojo and IMDB, as well as interviews with industry insiders."

Here are the ten highest-paid actors in the world, according to Forbes:

10. Chris Evans — $34 million

Evans' paycheck primarily stemmed from his role as Captain America in Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including the 2018 blockbuster "Avengers: Infinity War."

9. Salman Khan — $38.5 million

Khan, a Bollywood star, earned $38.5 million from a combination of successful films that he starred in and produced, including 2017's "Tiger Zinda Hai," and endorsement deals for consumer items like Suzuki motorcycles and Chlormint gum.

8. Adam Sandler — $39.5 million

Sandler made millions from his Netflix movie deal, which he signed in 2014 and extended for four films in 2017. Forbes said he also earned six-figures for each live comedy act he performed in the last year.

7. Akshay Kumar — $40.5 million

Bollywood's Kumar brought in backend profits from his film releases like "Toilet" and "Padman." He also endorsed around 20 brands, per Forbes, including Indian finance conglomerate Tata and battery manufacturer Eveready.

6. Will Smith — $42 million

Smith earned a reported $20 million for his role in Netflix's critically panned original film "Bright." He also signed contracts to appear in upcoming films, including the 2019 live adaptation of Disney's "Aladdin" and the computer-animated comedy "Spies in Disguise."

5. Jackie Chan — $45.5 million

Chan took home millions from his starring roles in six films in 2017, including "Kung Fu Yoga" and "The Foreigner." He also made a series of product endorsements and brought in revenue from the line of theaters that he owns.

4. Chris Hemsworth — $64.5 million

Forbes said Hemsworth more than doubled his earnings from its 2017 list thanks to his paychecks from two blockbuster Marvel films, "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Avengers: Infinity War."

3. Robert Downey Jr. — $81 million

Downey Jr. reportedly nearly doubled his salary from Forbes' 2017 list by negotiating outsized contracts for his appearances as Iron Man in Marvel films, including an estimated $15 million upfront payment for his brief role in 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

2. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — $124 million

Johnson's $124 million gave him the highest-ever total for acting earnings in the history of Forbes' Celebrity 100 for the outlet's 2018 list. The "vast majority" of Johnson's money came from acting earnings, including huge upfront checks for blockbusters like "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," Forbes reported.

1. George Clooney — $239 million

Clooney brought in the highest-ever earnings of his career and in the history of Forbes' actors list for his share of the $700 million sale of his tequila company, Casamigos, to the British liquor company Diageo.