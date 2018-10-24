Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Tech Ford just reported a better-than-expected third quarter — and the stock is jumping (F)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Ford reported third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, posting beats of analysts' expectations on both revenue and profits. The carmaker made $0.29 per share and brough in $34.7 billion. Ford shares jumped 5%, to nearly $9, in after-hours trading.

Ford NASCAR Burnout play

Ford NASCAR Burnout

(Ford)

  • Ford beat expectations on both the top- and bottom lines.
  • Shares moved up 5% after-hours.

Ford reported third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, posting beats of analysts' expectations on both revenue and profits.

The carmaker made $0.29 per share and brought in $34.7 billion.

Ford shares jumped 5%, to nearly $9, in after-hours trading. Year-to-date, Ford has been in a severe slide, down over 30%.

"This quarter shows that our business remains very strong in key areas. We continue to make progress on our efforts to redesign Ford to be far more competitively fit, disciplined in capital allocations and nimble enough to win in a fast changing world," CEO Jim Hackett said in a statement.

Top Articles

1 Tech China is about to open the world's longest sea bridge. It cost $20...bullet
2 Tech The 50 best-selling albums of all timebullet
3 Tech Short-seller Andrew Left is now long Tesla — but he's making a...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech 12 startups that failed this year and took $1.4 billion in VC funding with them
Satellite imagery from the NOAA shows Super Typhoon passing over the island of Tinian early Thursday morning local time.
Tech The Northern Mariana Islands — a US commonwealth — just took a direct hit from Super Typhoon Yutu, the strongest storm of 2018
null
Tech What it takes to become an astronaut
Andrew Lincoln in "The Walking Dead"
Tech The 10 highest-paid TV actors in the world are from just 4 shows, and some are making over $20 million a year
X
Advertisement