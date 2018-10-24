news

Ford beat expectations on both the top- and bottom lines.

Shares moved up 5% after-hours.

Ford reported third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, posting beats of analysts' expectations on both revenue and profits.

The carmaker made $0.29 per share and brought in $34.7 billion.

Ford shares jumped 5%, to nearly $9, in after-hours trading. Year-to-date, Ford has been in a severe slide, down over 30%.

"This quarter shows that our business remains very strong in key areas. We continue to make progress on our efforts to redesign Ford to be far more competitively fit, disciplined in capital allocations and nimble enough to win in a fast changing world," CEO Jim Hackett said in a statement.