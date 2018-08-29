Forget about paying to get better at 'Fortnite' — some kids are paying for 'Fortnite' dance lessons

news

"Fortnite" is a wildly popular game, and its impact has been steadily bleeding into mainstream culture.

The latest example of that impact is a dance class being offered by one UK fitness chain that aims to teach kids and teens the dance moves from "Fortnite."

The class, named "Emote Royale," is a logical extension of the already very popular dance "emotes" from the game.



Dance moves like "the worm" and "the robot" have existed for years, but the explosively popular game "Fortnite" thrust them back to the forefront of popular culture.

Sports players are dropping "Fortnite" dance moves after major plays, and kids are flossing left and right. So, so much flossing.

But what if you're a young dance lover with no moves, looking for guidance? Look no further than "Emote Royale," a dance class offered by David Lloyd Clubs — a chain of fitness clubs in the UK.

The class promises to teach a dozen different emotes, and to integrate them into a "Fortnite"-themed workout.

"Once each move has been perfected, the class performs a routine of all 12 moves together and even warms down with dances from the game such as the slowed down version of ‘the eagle’ and the ‘storm salutation,'" a press release from David Lloyd Clubs explains.

The classes are included in the "DL Kids" program as part of a membership to the clubs, which starts at £55 ($71) per month.

They're being sold as a means of promoting activity in kids — kids who might otherwise be sitting on a couch playing "Fortnite." Not a bad idea!

Take a look at the class in action right here, care of BBC Radio Bristol: