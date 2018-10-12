'Fortnite' on Android is now available to everyone — here's how to download the game, and a list of all of the devices that support it

news

"Fortnite" on Android is now available to anyone with a supported Android device.

The game is free as always.

Don't go looking for "Fortnite" on Google Play — it isn't there. Here's how to download the game!

The biggest game in the world is finally opening up to everyone on the biggest mobile platform in the world: "Fortnite" on Android is now available for everyone.

When the game originally arrived on Android earlier this year, it was only available to select Android devices — and even if you had a device, there was a sign-up form and a waiting list. No more!

As of this week, "Fortnite" can be played on the vast majority of new-ish Android phones. Here's the full list of officially supported devices:

Don't see your phone and/or tablet on there? Don't fret! The game's maker, Epic Games, says that your device may still work as long as it has the following specs (or better):

-OS: Recommended Android 8.0 or higher, 64-bit

-RAM: 3 GB or higher

-GPU: Adreno 530 or higher, Mali-G71 MP20, Mali-G72 MP12 or higher

Interested players can snag the game for Android through this website — if you're reading this on your Android phone and want to jump right in, click this link instead.

Not seeing the game on Google Play? That's because it's not available through Google Play! Unlike most Android games, "Fortnite" is skipping Google's Play Store.

Instead, the game is only available directly through Epic's website — updates come directly from Epic, thus enabling faster fixes.

But the game isn't just skipping Google Play so it can be updated more easily. As a major bonus to Epic Games, all the money made through "Fortnite" on Android goes directly to Epic without having to pay the 30% cut Google takes from Google Play Store games.

"Fortnite" on Android operates very similarly to how the game already operates on iPhone.

Controls are represented as virtual buttons on-screen, but it's otherwise the same insane game you can play on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One: A 100-player fight to the death in an environment that's getting smaller over time.