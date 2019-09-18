He made the revelation while speaking in an interview with Accra based JOY FM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

Professor Ken Attafuah noted that “There is a verification platform that these banks ought to procure. We are in discussions with their regulator, latest by October this year the Bank of Ghana I believe would have issued the requisite instruction. They have engaged with the banks, we have engaged with the Association of Bankers through the Bank of Ghana for them to accept.”

Adding that, “If it’s the law that they are requiring, the law already makes it compulsory for the Ghana card to be required; wherever identity is to be verified or established the Ghana card shall be required.”

Prof. Attafuah said the banks are having these challenges because some of them do not want to pay for the verification process.

He, however, maintained that this would soon be a thing of the past as the Bank of Ghana is moving to deal with the banks that have failed to accept these cards.

“They are not demanding the Ghana card, some of them are staying in their comfort zone and doing that which doesn’t impel them to spend any money at this point. But that will end very soon,” he said.

He then urged that the banks have a duty to respect the law and to demand only the Ghana card.